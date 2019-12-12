Seasoned Founder Launches Ripples of Hope to Extend Business as a Force for Good

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripples of Hope (Ripples), a 501(c)(3) organization, announces the formal launch of its first two-year cohort. Ripples will empower leaders to build fast-growing companies that use business as a force for good. The program, created by seasoned entrepreneur Jeff Hilimire empowers participants to grow into amazing leaders capable of using business to make a greater impact in the world.

Over the course of two years, each cohort will receive curriculum, mentoring and network support. The curriculum focuses on unifying the organization around a Purpose, Vision, Tenets and Values (PVTV) system. It also enables leaders to build high-functioning teams and to implement proven management processes. Each participant is carefully matched with a mentor, a successful community influencer who has committed to invest their experience and passion for service in these leaders.

"For so many leaders of nonprofits and for-profit companies working to use business as a force for good, there's no shortage of passion but there's a great shortage of training," said Jeff Hilimire, CEO of Dragon Army and Ripples co-founder. "This program fills in that gap."

"For sure, this program is a catalyst for impactful business," added Rachelle Kuramoto, Ripples co-founder and Dragon Army brand and content lead. "Besides supporting the nonprofit leaders, it gives our executive mentors a chance to be fulfilled by hands-on, skills-based service work."

Participant leaders are smart, passionate individuals who are working to accelerate the growth of an organization that exists to make the world a better place. A participating organization may be a nonprofit or a for-profit organization that is a B Corporation or is pursuing certification. The first cohort of eight is composed of the following leaders:

Ashley Jones , founder of Love Not Lost, a nonprofit using photography to preserve memories and provide support for people facing a terminal diagnosis. Hanni Berger , founder of Joyvial, an online network of professional, on-demand health coaches giving time to help executives avoid burnout and live healthier. Amy Pazahanick , founder of Agape Tennis Academy, which supports the success of youth through pro-bono tennis programming at the DeKalb Tennis Center. Terence Lester , founder of Love Beyond Walls, which uses storytelling to raise awareness for people experiencing homelessness and poverty, as well as to mobilize people to take part in solutions. Aarti Sahgal , founder of Synergies Work, which exists to economically empower people with disabilities by helping them turn their gifts into art micro-businesses. Kimberly Parker , the executive director of Central Outreach and Advocacy, which works to open doors out of homelessness through empowerment, storytelling and resources. Kaitlin Lutz , founder of NewCrew and Sparke Women, the nonprofit arm of NewCrew dedicated to raising the number of skilled women in trade positions. Sam Aleinikoff , founder of College Aim, which supports high school students to and through college via exposure to opportunity, along with college and financial aid counseling.

Ripples formally launched in December with an event that brought together the first cohort of eight leaders as well as their mentors.

About Ripples of Hope

Ripples of Hope (Ripples) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to empower leaders and mentors to do more good. Through community, curriculum, and cohorts, participants unify their organization around a Purpose, Vision, Tenets, and Values (PVTV) system. They articulate long-term goals, build high-functioning teams, and implement proven management processes. Ultimately, Ripples accelerates the healthy, meaningful growth of organizations capable of conducting business as a force for good. www.ripplesofhope.com

