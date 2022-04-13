Seasoned Grid Technology Executive Jason Subirana Joins ConnectDER as Chief Operating Officer

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the innovative company that enables utilities and homeowners to expand access to distributed energy resources, today announced that Jason Subirana would join the company as Chief Operating officer. Mr. Subirana will be leading the company's operational scaling efforts, filling an immediate need to keep pace with soaring demand for ConnectDER's distributed energy products.

ConnectDER

"Getting Jason here is a total game-changer for us. His proven experience developing, marketing and delivering grid edge technologies to power companies makes him an invaluable asset as we continue our rapid growth," said Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER. "Power utilities are working to accommodate unprecedented demand for electrification from homeowners while ensuring a resilient and safe power grid. ConnectDER's meter collar ensures ratepayers can more easily connect solar, backup power, and electric vehicles by using a home's meter socket, while providing utilities the data necessary to help integrate these distributed energy resources."

Throughout his nearly 20 years working in grid technologies, Subirana has worked directly with power utilities to enhance, optimize, and modernize operations. Prior to joining the ConnectDER team, Subirana led the metering division for Hubbell, Inc., one of the world's oldest and most prominent electronic products companies, where he significantly grew the company's global business.

In addition to hiring Mr. Subirana, ConnectDER also recently opened regional sales offices and hired state managers in New York State and Colorado to accommodate growing demand. With utility clients in 11 states across the United States from Hawaii to Vermont. ConnectDER is poised for continued growth as utilities face the rapid expansion of DER assets.

The ConnectDER meter collar adapters enable rapid connection of grid-ready distributed energy resources (DERs) by creating a simple connection point at the residential electricity meter.

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER is helping utilities unlock the potential of DERs by turning the meter socket into the utility's all-in-one plug-in point for solar, storage, electric vehicles, and beyond. Our meter collars simplify DER interconnection with the grid and deliver meaningful data capture and grid services for utilities. Learn more at connectder.com .

Contact: Colin Mahoney 212-220-6045 / [email protected]

SOURCE ConnectDER