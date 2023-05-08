Seasoned Health Care Professional Joins Tampa General Hospital's Leadership Team

Jane Casey, RN, MScN, will be the new Vice President of CareComm Operations at the leading academic medical center on the West Coast of Florida.

TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has appointed Jane Casey, RN, MScN, to the hospital's leadership team as vice president of CareComm Operations. CareComm is Tampa General's clinical command center in partnership with GE Healthcare that provides real-time situational awareness to improve quality, safety, and efficiency by coordinating patient care more effectively using data to gather valuable patient insights.

Casey is a dedicated health care professional with a breadth and depth of experience in health care leadership that spans nearly 30 years. Before joining Tampa General, she spent more than six years as the director of Emergency Services and Command Centre (Access and Flow) at Humber River Hospital, which features the largest-volume emergency department in the Canadian province of Ontario and has been top-ranked for pay-for-performance results for more than two years.

"As one of the largest hospitals in the country, we are focused on driving innovation to support world-class care, patient safety and efficiency and believe that Jane will make significant contributions," said Kelly Cullen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Tampa General Hospital. Jane will partner with key leadership, front line staff, and providers to transform patient care by prioritizing patient safety, quality, and efficiency by using real time data and predictive analytics.

"My goal in joining Tampa General is to collaborate with team members to positively impact the quality of patient care and safety," Casey said. "I am a nurse by training, so patients and, ultimately, patient care, is at the heart of everything I do. CareComm really takes that to the next level, and in talking with the team, it became very clear to me that their focus aligns with mine – on world-class patient-centered care," Casey said.

Casey showcased her leadership capabilities as the manager of Professional Practice/Innovation Unit with Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Also in Canada, she was promoted to Southlake Regional Health Centre's Director of Medicine for programs that included Rehabilitation, Complex Care, Chronic Diseases, Health Information/Decision Support and the Southlake Residential Care Village. Casey also served as the Interim Director of ER, DI, Medicine and Health Information at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, shortly after beginning her career as a Staff Nurse in Surgery at North York General Hospital in Toronto.

Casey earned her Master of Science in Nursing from D'Youville University, Buffalo, N.Y., and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ryerson University, Toronto. She also received a Nursing diploma from Cambrian College, Sudbury, Ontario.

