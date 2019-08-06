Seasoned Healthcare Executive Greg Byam Joins healtheo360 as Vice President of Business Development

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- healtheo360, an online community of patients and caregivers with a network of over 30 million, has announced that Greg Byam has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development.

With over 20 years of experience, Greg has devoted his career to leveraging innovative digital technologies, driving value-based solutions and measuring return on investment. Starting his career with Wyeth Pharmaceutical (now Pfizer), and then leading digital transformation with Reed Elsevier, Greg has since worked across point of care, HCP, and Managed Markets. His most recent work has been focused on driving adherence by helping to enhance patient support strategies. "I am excited to join the team at healtheo360 where I can utilize my expertise in conjunction with our proprietary platform to promote the voice of the patient."

healtheo360 was founded in 2013 after Founder & CEO David S. Duplay was in search of support for his sister-in-law after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. What started as one patient with one condition, has now grown to support for over 200 conditions and a network of over 30 million patients and caregivers. "We are pleased to have Greg join our team and bring his years of experience in patient support strategies. This expansion will enable us to increase our level of support and provide additional resources to our community," said Duplay.

healtheo360 serves the life sciences industry by providing a 360 degree view of the patient journey. "By integrating social media with healthcare, healtheo360 is promoting the voice of patients and caregivers through its video health platform" -Forbes.

For more information on healtheo360 and the services it provides, visit the corporate website at clients.healtheo360.com or call 877.631.0216.

SOURCE healtheo360

Related Links

http://clients.healtheo360.com

