Seasoned Healthcare Executive Michael Raymer Joins Pro-ficiency as CEO

RALEIGH and DURHAM, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-ficiency, the leading provider of simulation-enabled, experiential training for clinical research, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Raymer to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Raymer joins Pro-ficiency with over 25 years of executive experience in the development of healthcare enterprise software, medical devices, diagnostics, and consumer health products including leadership positions at Perspective Diagnostics, M*Modal, Microsoft, GE Healthcare, and Nellcor Puritan Bennett.

(PRNewsfoto/Pro-ficiency)

"Michael is exactly who we need for this next phase of growth at Pro-ficiency," says JoAnne Schaberick, Co-Founder and Chief Awesomeness Officer. "He has the vision, strategic leadership, and experience to continue building Pro-ficiency as the premier provider in clinical research training and compliance."

"Pro-ficiency is in a truly unique position to meet an urgent market need and to do so in a way that improves clinical trial conduct long term. Simulation-based training has been the standard in so many mission-critical professions for years. The pandemic has been the tipping-point for clinical trials to adopt new training approaches that will likely remain the standard in the future," said Raymer. "I am excited to join the Pro-ficiency team as we drive this important change for how study training is conducted and managed, now and for years to come."

"When we started Pro-ficiency in 2013, it was with a vision of transforming the way our industry thinks about human performance management. Michael shares this vision," says Co-Founder and Chief Game Changer Dave Hadden. "The world needs engaged and informed investigators more than ever, and I couldn't be more excited to have Michael helping us lead this charge."

Raymer's appointment follows the recent announcement of a strategic growth equity investment by NovaQuest Private Equity. Since its inception, Pro-ficiency has experienced rapid growth in sponsor and CRO appointments on complex Phase 3 global studies, with recent expansion into the Phase 2 study arena and the company's selection as the exclusive eLearning provider for the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP). As CEO, Raymer is positioned to expedite Pro-ficiency's growth trajectory and position the organization as a leader in the study startup and clinical trials training space.

Dave Hadden and JoAnne Schaberick will continue in their roles as Chief Game Changer and Chief Awesomeness Officer, leading continued innovation, growth, and exceptional client relations at Pro-ficiency.

About Pro-ficiency:

Pro-ficiency is a leading provider of tech-enabled training and compliance solutions for clinical trials. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including a turn-key offering of customized, virtual training simulations, training and compliance monitoring tools, and real-time data & predictive analytics.

For more information, please visit www.pro-ficiency.com.

About NovaQuest Private Equity:

NovaQuest Private Equity is a leading investor in technology and services companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. NovaQuest was formed in 2000 with the vision of building an investment platform to provide strategic capital and operational leverage in partnership with strong management teams. The investment team consists of highly seasoned operational and investment professionals with significant investment experience and deep life science and healthcare expertise. Furthermore, NovaQuest benefits from an extensive network of industry experts and relationships that assist in identifying, analyzing, and growing NovaQuest portfolio companies and investments.

For more information, please visit www.novaquest.com.

Press contact:

Natalie Rosen, [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

What Pro-ficiency Learned from NASA

SOURCE Pro-ficiency