Seasoned Healthcare Leader David Myers Joins NeoLight as Strategic Advisor

NeoLight

08 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Bringing extensive healthcare leadership and proven operational success, Myers provides invaluable insight to propel NeoLight's commitment to innovative neonatal care solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoLight, a leading provider of empathy-driven medical devices for newborn care, proudly welcomes David Myers as a Strategic Advisor to the company. With a successful career spanning key roles in the healthcare services and manufacturing sectors, Myers' experience will be pivotal in guiding NeoLight's continued growth and innovation.

Prior to Advising for NeoLight, Myers served Owens & Minor as SVP & Chief Procurement Officer and Group VP of National Accounts from December 2019 through April 2023, where he led a multitude of functional areas, including national accounts for commercial and government markets, strategic markets, supplier management, and indirect procurement.

Before that, Myers spent 20 years at Seneca Medical, which later became Concordance Healthcare Solutions, rising to the role of President & COO. Earlier in this career, he held various sales and leadership positions at Baxter International, AMSCO International, and STERIS Corporation, culminating in his role as Group Vice President, Healthcare Marketing.

Myers commented on his appointment: "I am thrilled to be actively involved in accelerating the adoption of NeoLight's solutions across the healthcare landscape. It's rewarding to contribute towards making a difference for the patients, families, and caregivers that NeoLight serves."

Vivek Kopparthi, Co-founder & CEO of NeoLight, stated, "Dave's wealth of experience and industry insight will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. His dedication to improving neonatal care aligns perfectly with our values."

MaryBeth Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of NeoLight, echoed these sentiments, adding, "Dave's profound knowledge and proven leadership will be invaluable in increasing awareness and expanding the adoption of our solutions. We look forward to his contributions and are excited about the impact this will have on our organization and the communities we serve."

Myers holds an MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business and a B.S. in Finance from Miami University. Myers has also served on many boards including as a board member for the Health Industry Distributors Association for over 20 years, and he is a Bellwether League Foundation 2022 honoree for the Hall of Fame for Healthcare Supply Chain Leadership.

NeoLight is an empathy-driven healthcare technology leader in the neonatal care space, utilizing leading-edge solutions to deliver top-tier, transformative care. Our approach centers on the intricate dynamics of the doctor-nurse-parent-infant network, going beyond treatment to offer comprehensive care. Discover more at https://www.theneolight.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACT:
Kelly Johnson
[email protected]

SOURCE NeoLight

