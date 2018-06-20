Seasoned Journalist Ricardo Baca Returns to Podcasting via Cannabis & Main, a New Weekly Civilized Show Exploring Modern Mainstream Marijuana

"Ricardo is the ideal host for this show—Civilized's very first podcast—because of his in-depth knowledge, his familiarity with the subject matter and his unparalleled experience in the world's first regulated cannabis market," said Civilized CEO and Publisher Derek Riedle. "One of our primary goals at Civilized is to change the conversation on cannabis. Bringing Ricardo back to podcasting, to go deep with some of the brightest minds of our day and really engage our audience, is an ideal way to do that."

Cannabis & Main will tackle a multitude of subjects, from PTSD and social justice to pesticides and impaired driving. How is cannabis changing the way we practise self-care and prescribe medication and steer drug policy? Mr. Baca will dig into these topics and more, beginning with the series premiere on cannabis and PTSD, featuring guest Marcel Bonn-Miller, an Ivy League professor and one of the most widely respected marijuana researchers in the world.

After more than two decades of professional journalism at daily newspapers, including more than three years as The Denver Post's first-ever Cannabis Editor, Mr. Baca is one of the most trusted thought leaders in the legal cannabis space. Speaking regularly across the United States, Canada and Europe, Mr. Baca pens columns for The Daily Beast, Cannabis Now, mg and Sensi magazine and is now Founder and CEO of Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency, a communications firm managing public relations, content and thought leadership campaigns for businesses and executives in cannabis, hemp and other industries.

"I can't wait to really dig in with these distinguished subject matter experts," said Mr. Baca, following his June 2018 appearances at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick and the O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo in Toronto, Ontario. "I've built a career on separating the still-rampant misinformation from decades of prohibition from the legit information backed by science, data and actual experience, and I look forward to continuing that tradition with Cannabis & Main."

Cannabis & Main reunites Mr. Baca with his longtime producer Vince Chandler for the first time since they wrapped the original iteration of The Cannabist Show. Cannabis & Main is produced by Civilized, ƒ/4.20 Films and Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna McGregor at 917-971-7852 or shawna@mygrasslands.com .

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios, a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space, and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events. For more information, visit: civilized.life.

About Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

Grasslands helps clients in a variety of industries with informed public relations, thoughtful content marketing, contextual social media, top-notch thought leadership work, impactful newsletter campaigns and compelling event execution. The content team, led by 20-year newspaper veteran Ricardo Baca, has nearly 45 years of top-level journalism experience at outlets including The Denver Post, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Rocky Mountain News, The Daily Beast and elsewhere. The public relations team, led by 20-year New York City agency veteran Shawna McGregor, has nearly 35 years of high-level communications experience in sectors including biotech, cannabis, sustainable technology, renewable energy, agriculture, consumer goods, media and associations. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seasoned-journalist-ricardo-baca-returns-to-podcasting-via-cannabis--main-a-new-weekly-civilized-show-exploring-modern-mainstream-marijuana-300669421.html

SOURCE Civilized Worldwide Inc. (Civilized)