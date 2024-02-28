Seasoned Marketing Executive, Erin Albert, Joins American College of Education As Chief Marketing Officer

Albert brings extensive education marketing experience to the college's promotional endeavors

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE) announces seasoned marketing executive, Erin Albert, as its new chief marketing officer. Albert's extensive education marketing experience and expertise is anticipated to catapult the college's marketing efforts to the next level.

With almost two decades of marketing experience, Albert has led successful marketing initiatives in a variety of educational settings, including two large well-known institutions. Erin has a strong track record of efficiency and innovation and has successfully built and guided large teams.

"We're excited to have Erin join our team," ACE CEO and President Geordie Hyland said. "Her experience, success and mindset is a solid fit for our mission-driven approach. I am confident that her leadership and expertise will enable us to significantly further our impact. "

In her new role, Albert will lead the ACE marketing team in further highlighting the institution's distinctive benefits to both students and partners. Her commitment to a data-driven approach is sure to amplify the college's brand efforts through meticulous planning, efficient budget management, marketing automation and more. Further, Albert will represent the marketing team on ACE's executive team.

"It's an honor to join ACE and contribute to its mission to not just grow, but create more opportunities for accessible and affordable education," Albert added. "I can't wait to collaborate with the team and share ACE's high-quality programs with more students."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

