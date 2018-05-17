Whether you're a fast casual or fine dining establishment, hiring and keeping great staff remains the number one pain point in the industry. The problem is, these elusive staff members are the very people that make or break the customer experience. Seasoned's blend of restaurant jobs and restaurant talent eliminates these hiring headaches by catering to both sides of the marketplace, creating answers that actually stick. From counter servers to bartenders, chefs to managers, there are thousands of jobs currently available through Seasoned.co, with more being posted every day.

Seasoned is a one-stop shop for hiring managers to find, attract and hire the right talent, efficiently and effectively serving up:

An active community of thousands of qualified and hungry candidates

Great tools to help you manage the hiring process and schedule interviews

Streamlined communication tools so you can maintain and keep track of candidates all in one place

Come get a taste of Seasoned at the National Restaurant Association Show at:

The HotSchedules Booth in North Hall booth #5665

in North Hall booth #5665 Toast Happy Hour Monday, May 21 from 3-5pm at booth #6254

About Seasoned

Based in San Francisco with offices in Austin, Seasoned is the first online restaurant community designed to provide better jobs for deserving talent and better talent for deserving restaurants. From cooks and dishwashers to servers and hosts, gig workers to lifers--we aim to help improve the lives and livelihoods of those who work hard serving others. Seasoned is a sister company to restaurant industry veteran, HotSchedules--also a TPG Growth funded company.

https://www.facebook.com/beseasoned/

https://twitter.com/beseasoned/

https://www.instagram.com/beseasoned/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seasoned-spices-up-national-restaurant-association-show-with-game-changing-hiring-solutions-300650440.html

SOURCE Seasoned

Related Links

http://www.seasoned.co/

