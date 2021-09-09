Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame As Chief Operating Officer & Chief Talent Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VersusGame , a mobile platform where users can profit off pop culture predictions and events through interactive, user-generated games, announced today the expansion of the Company's leadership team with the hiring of Warren Lentz as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Talent Officer.

With an impressive portfolio of pairing influencers and traditional Talent with platforms, entertainment and brand campaigns, Lentz joins VersusGame with extensive experience having worked with marketing, media, production and publishing teams in order to create meaningfully messaged content. After a three year stint at the now public Talent behemoth WME, Lentz went on to lead Talent initiatives at Yahoo! and AT&T's award-winning Hello Lab youth marketing program, followed by leading the Creator Partnerships team at Fullscreen. In early 2020, Lentz Co-Founded TalentX Entertainment and served as CEO, where he helped to sign and develop over 100 top TikTok creators, and co-created the world-famous Sway House with its members and fellow TalentX Co-Founders Micahel Gruen, Josh Richards, Tal Fishman and Jason Wilhelm. At the end of 2020, Lentz joined Triller as their Chief Talent Officer, where he helped launch multiple Creator Houses and built a team that onboarded hundreds of Creators.

Over the course of his career, Lentz has worked with hundreds of notable creators and celebrities such as the D'Amelio Family, Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Cameron, Noah Beck, Bella Thorne, Bryce Hall, Wengie, the Hype House, Kian Lawley, Tanner Fox, Madison Lewis, Blake Gray and David Dobrik.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to join the team that John Vitti has built at VersusGame. The month over month growth is tremendous and the product is second to none in connecting Talent and audiences through common interests and world events," says Lentz. "Moreso than ever, Talent are experiencing platform fatigue due to the ever-increasing number of platforms trying to claim their time and attention. What Creators really need is a way to monetize audiences that moves away from the traditional "sticker slap" brand campaign, and helps Talent authentically and organically connect with their fans, which VersusGame does to a T."

At VersusGame, Lentz will be responsible for overseeing all talent efforts including, monetization, content optimization, onboarding process, and the overall growth strategy from both from a platform and talent perspective.

"The addition of Warren to the team brings unrivaled Talent relations and strategy to VersusGame which will help set us apart from other platforms in providing what creators really want," enthuses John Vitti, CEO and Founder of VersusGame. "With his finger on the pulse of what Creators desire, Lentz will help us scale our Talent initiatives and scope to the next level."

