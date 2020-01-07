SEASONS | Spring: Fresh and bold

"Just like the ready-to-wear collections that we have seen on the runways, the accessory staples for Fall/Winter 2020-2021 will be wonderfully diverse," said Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "There will be an emphasis on organic materials with artisanal finishes and vibrant jewel tones such as ruby red, sapphire blue and citrine yellow to add that pop of colour for the fall and winter months. Fresh updates to classic accessories such as the ever-popular raffia bag, beaded clutch purse, and scarf and stole will also be among the highlights of Seasons | Spring."

Scheduled for March 3 to 6 in Halls 3 and 6 of the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), SEASONS | Spring – Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair will feature primary suppliers of thousands of top-selling collections and unique pieces handcrafted by artisans across the region.

One of these exhibitors is Dre An Co Ltd of Korea, which is giving a new twist to classic necklaces that have the potential to appeal to a broad and diverse consumer base. The necklaces come with a circle pendant that is attached to a crystal-studded surmount on an adjustable chain.

"The world of fashion changes so quickly that it's difficult to say which styles will dominate the fashion jewellery and accessories market this year," according to Dre An. "However, the classics are timeless, and are complementary to our design philosophy of 'Basic, Balance and Fit.''

Established in 1994 and based in Seoul, Dre An exports to Japan, Hong Kong and Europe. The fashion jewellery specialist often uses Swarovski crystals, pearls and brass in its collections.

"Seoul is overflowing with [creativity]," the company said. "We will present the very best of Korean designs at the fair."

Delhi-based Prakash Craft will highlight handmade clutch bags with beaded and embroidered detailing, hair ornaments and earring collections that would likely be on buyers' order-writing lists come March.

One of the supplier's finest displays will be eye-catching purses that showcase Prakash Craft's artisanal workmanship.

"The season's key colours for us are scarlet, saffron and coral pink," according to Prakash Craft. "In terms of materials, we are looking into natural components such as shell and wood."

Opening in March with a bold new concept that reflects its positioning as the industry meeting point, SEASONS | Spring will feature eight distinct destinations, namely, Fashion Essentials, Steel Glam, Natural Beauty, Fashion Accents, The Artisans, That's A Wrap!, Elements and Technology.

Beyond product-sourcing, SEASONS | Spring will offer high-quality programming and learning opportunities. Trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops and brand intelligence expert Centdegrés will be delivering presentations on fashion industry insights and brand-building and visual merchandising, respectively, at the fair.

For more details about SEASONS | Spring, log on to the fair website.

Fair Details

Fair Dates Opening Hours 3 - 5. 3. 2020 1000 - 1800 6. 3. 2020 1000 - 1700

*Registration counters will be closed 30 minutes before the fair ends daily. For trade buyers aged 18 or above.

Venue: Halls 3 & 6, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau Island, Hong Kong

