SEASONS | Spring to debut in March 2020 with biggest Autumn/Winter trends

Scheduled for March 3 to 6 in Halls 3 & 6 of the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), the Spring edition of SEASONS aims to inspire and connect major suppliers, designers and service providers with professional buyers who are looking to decode the mood that will sweep the Autumn/Winter 2020/2021 season.

"We are excited to feature eight product-themed pavilions reflecting current lifestyle trends and offering the largest possible variety of quality and price points," shared Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "SEASONS | Spring - the new brand identity of one of the world's most vibrant sourcing events - is reinforcing its position as the place to discover first-rate suppliers, up-and-coming designers and Fall/Winter trends, including chic colour combinations, material mixes and innovative manufacturing techniques."

SEASONS | Spring also celebrates its partnership with exhibitors, some of whom have been tapped as show ambassadors or influencers. Under the fair's Exhibitor KOL Programme, established manufacturers, suppliers, design houses and service providers will actively encourage their audiences to participate in SEASONS | Spring to discover new business opportunities, learn from experts and be exposed to new concepts and bold ideas.

"Our rebranding also marks the start of a deeper collaboration with the stars of SEASONS - our exhibitors," said Lau. "Through our Exhibitor KOL Programme, we are offering our partners another platform to actively engage in meaningful conversations with the global buying community and their peers, and at the same time, let people know who they are and what they offer."

One of the KOL, Shenzhen Karma Metal Jewelry Manufacturer, recently gave a preview of its collections, which showcased the company's signature style: Chic simplicity. Specialising in stainless steel, titanium, tungsten and ceramic jewellery, Karma Metal Jewelry is rolling out arm candies such as cuff bracelets with a lustrous or matte finish. Available in plain metal, the series also features versions made of mixed materials, including wood and leather. The fashion jewellery specialist counts international large-scale chain brands looking for original boutique fashion jewellery collections among its core customers.

Yiwu Mingheng Jewelry Co Ltd, which also signed up for the Exhibitor KOL Programme, aims to impress SEASONS | Spring attendees with its sculpture-like stainless steel jewellery collection. Disc pendants, feather-like earrings and cuff bracelets featuring metal sheet centrepieces are sure to attract attention come opening day. Exporting to Europe and the US, the manufacturer recently said it passed a third-party audit of major wholesalers, proof of its focus on innovation and quality.

Meanwhile, Pantone, the global authority on colour; trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops, and brand intelligence expert Centdegres will be delivering presentations on colour trends, fashion industry trends and brand-building and visual merchandising, respectively.

Fair Details

Fair Dates Opening Hours 3-5. 3. 2020 1000 - 1800 6. 3. 2020 1000 - 1700

*Registration counters will be closed 30 minutes before the fair ends daily. For trade buyers aged 18 or above.

Venue: Halls 3 & 6, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau Island, Hong Kong

