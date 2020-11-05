Season's Greetings from Guinness: Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore Introduces New Gingerbread Spiced Stout and Imperial Stout

BALTIMORE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for two new barrel-aged beers from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore: Guinness Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout and Guinness Imperial Stout, both Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels. Announced on International Stout Day, these two festive and highly anticipated limited-edition stouts are here just in time for the crisp late fall weather and the hopeful spirit of the holidays.

Guinness Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels represents the change of seasons, comforting warmth, and holiday nostalgia. This winter treat, with an 11% ABV, was brewed with allspice, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg, then aged in bourbon barrels. Pair the stout this holiday season with roasted pork with fig, vanilla panna cotta, or crème brûlée.

Guinness Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels was developed specifically with barrel-aging in mind, so it has a strong, robust body. This roasty beer also has a velvety mouthfeel, notes of chocolate, bourbon -- not to mention hints of coconut and vanilla -- and an oak finish. With a 10.3% ABV, the stout provides a rich pairing experience and is perfect for steak, rib roast with rosemary and garlic or chocolate desserts. The best way to enjoy these flavors and aromas is to sip each beer slowly and savor it at a leisurely pace – with respect to their double digit ABVs.

"Barrels have been a part of Guinness brewing history for centuries, so we're excited to continue expanding on that tradition by becoming a center for the barrel-aging experience in the U.S.," said Sean Brennan, Senior Brewer at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore. "It truly gives us the chance to create, experiment and discover. We brewed Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout to evoke the warm, rich flavors of holiday spices, while we knew Imperial Stout needed to be showcased on its own after it was originally brewed as part of the Stock Ale blend last year."

While the holidays may look and feel different this year, whether you're enjoying Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout or Imperial Stout for the first time, gifting one (or both) of these stouts to the seasonal beer lover in your life, or sipping your favorite Guinness, please celebrate safely and responsibly with the ones you love in person or virtually.

Guinness Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout and Guinness Imperial Stout can be found on shelves across the U.S. in 4-packs of 11.2oz bottles for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $19.99, and will be featured on tap at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore through the holidays.

To keep up to date with the latest news from the Open Gate Brewery and Guinness, make sure to follow @GuinnessBreweryUS on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.GuinnessBreweryBaltimore.com and @GuinnessUS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Guests of all ages are always welcome to visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Thursday 3:00pm to 10:00pm, Friday 12:00pm to 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday 11:00am to 9:00pm.

