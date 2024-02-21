Seasons of Rothrock Race Series Challenges Cyclists at All Levels

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasons of Rothrock Race Series is a four-part race event that provides riders with a unique experience in Pennsylvania's Rothrock State Forest. This extraordinary multi-race event consists of two gravel and two mountain bike races. Riders can participate in select events or commit to the entire series.

This series allows individuals of all ages, genders, and abilities to participate and compete while supporting the local cycling community. Participants can vie for medals in often overlooked categories, including 50+, 60+, Youth Racers, Non-Binary, and Adaptable Bikes / Class 1 E-Bikes (restrictions apply).

But, the emphasis on quality may be what sets this series apart from others. Claire Peters, a seasoned cyclist says SOR is a "well-run, challenging, and fun experience…Dollar for dollar, I don't think riders will find a better return on investment."

Building on this foundation of excellence, the Greenwood Furnace Mountain Bike Race is now part of the Mid-Atlantic Super Series (MASS). To accommodate the change, the race is now earlier in the season and is scheduled for June 22, 2024.

The crown jewel of this epic race series, the Rothrock GRIT Gravel Grinder is set for June 1, 2024. This event embodies the series' spirit of challenge and its commitment to inclusivity.

Whether you're a seasoned competitor or a recreational cyclist, this race promises a thrilling test of endurance and skill. Riders compete at one of three levels: GRITTY, GRITTIER, and GRITTIEST.

GRITTY participants tackle a 25-mile course with a climb of 2600 feet. Those opting for the GRITTIER category face a rigorous 49-mile route featuring daunting ascents and an elevation gain of 5000 feet. Finally, the GRITTIEST riders confront a 65-mile circuit loaded with grueling climbs totaling 7500 feet and exhilarating descents.

Flanking the summer events, the series kicks off with the early-season Whipple Dam Gravel Race (April 21, 2024) which offers a demanding 40-mile ride through the Alan Seeger Natural Area and concludes with the Tussey Mountain MTB Race (December 8, 2024), a rigorous MTB challenge, offering riders the option of an 8.9-mile short course or a demanding 19.6-mile route.

Find details and register for the SoR Race Series at rothrock.hvwcycling.com/ .

SOURCE Happy Valley Women's Cycling