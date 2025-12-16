Season's Treatings! Milk-Bone® Offering New Holiday-Themed Dog Treats

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk-Bone® has an exciting new collection of holiday-themed treats to help make the season bright for dogs everywhere. Whether filling your dog's stocking or offering festive treats to every good boy and girl, the new Milk-Bone offerings provide a fun way to spread holiday cheer this season.

This year's Milk-Bone® holiday lineup includes fun flavors and formats, including:

Milk-Bone ® Frosted Paws : One of the best parts of the season is indulging in delicious holiday cookies, and Milk-Bone has the solution to make sure your dog can get in on the fun. These special Dipped Frosted Paws dog biscuits are inspired by holiday sugar cookies and offer a sensory delight with their fun paw shape, vanilla yogurt flavoring with other natural flavors, and that satisfying crunch.

Milk-Bone® Mini's Holiday Biscuit-Filled Candy Cane: Nothing says stocking stuffer like a candy cane and this special presentation features delicious biscuits wrapped in holiday style.

Milk-Bone® 12 Days of Woofmas Countdown Calendar for Dogs: While we know dogs anticipate even the smallest event with incredible excitement, the holidays are an even more special occasion than when you return home at the end of the workday. The 12 Days of Woofmas countdown calendar offers seasonal biscuits in festive colors and shapes, MaroSnacks® dog treats, and Dipped biscuits for dogs to enjoy leading up to the holiday.

Milk-Bone® Collectible Holiday Tin: It's the gift that keeps on giving! Help keep your dogs in the festive spirit all season long with these holiday dog biscuits that come in the original bone shape as well as red or green stockings and trees.

"The holidays are such a joyful time for pet parents—and we love being part of the celebration," said Jasen Cusick, director of marketing, dog treats. "These new treats are a great way to celebrate the season and the special connection we share with our dogs. And let's be real, no pup should be deprived a delicious treat during the holidays."

The Milk-Bone holiday-themed innovations are now available online and at national retail outlets. For more information and specific product availability visit www.milkbone.com

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix® brands. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

