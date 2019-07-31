Seaspan Aligns Timing of Quarterly Earnings Release with Conference Call

HONG KONG, China, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE:SSW) today announced that to align timing of the earnings release with the conference call, the company has changed the release date of its second quarter 2019 results from Tuesday, August 6 after the market close, to Wednesday, August 7 before the market open. In conjunction with the release, Seaspan will hold a conference call at its originally announced time of 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 to discuss the results.

Beginning with the second quarter 2019, Seaspan expects to align the timing of its earnings release and conference call going forward. This is intended to provide a concise and thorough update and overview of quarterly results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Scheduled Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Toll Free Dial-In: 1-877-246-9875 International Dial-In: 1-707-287-9353 Conference ID: 1359637

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to www.seaspancorp.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 7, 2019 through to 12:30 a.m. ET on August 22, 2019. The replay telephone numbers are: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 1359637.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

SSW Class A Common Shares SSW PR D Series D Preferred Shares SSW PR E Series E Preferred Shares SSW PR G Series G Preferred Shares SSW PR H Series H Preferred Shares SSW PR I Series I Preferred Shares SSWA 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 SSW25 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 SSW26 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys

Investor Relations

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. +1-778-328-5340

Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

