Seaspan Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Increased portfolio financing program by $500.0 million to $1.5 billion

to Agreed to acquire 9600 TEU vessel which Seaspan expects will enter into a three year time charter with Ocean Network Express ("ONE")

Achieved vessel utilization of 99.6% for the third quarter, the highest quarterly utilization since 2011, and 98.8% for the first nine months

Operating earnings of $116.1 million for the third quarter and $570.6 million for the first nine months

for the third quarter and for the first nine months Earnings per diluted share of $0.11 for the third quarter and $1.44 for the first nine months; changes in fair value of financial instruments contributed a loss of $0.10 per diluted share for the third quarter and a loss of $0.17 per diluted share for the first nine months

for the third quarter and for the first nine months; changes in fair value of financial instruments contributed a loss of per diluted share for the third quarter and a loss of per diluted share for the first nine months Cash flow from operations of $145.9 million for the third quarter and $645.2 million for the first nine months

Comments from Management

Bing Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our focus on Operational Excellence in quality, reliability, and scalability, together with Customer Partnership, as the preferred solution provider of our customers, has resulted in our highest quarterly utilization rate since 2011, of 99.6% for our 112 vessels fleet. We continue to strengthen our customer centric approach, which this quarter generated an attractive vessel acquisition to facilitate the growth needs of one of our customers, in addition to a tailored charter solution for another. We see growing opportunities to broaden and deepen our customer partnerships as our sector stabilizes into a new normal marked by consolidation, and we expect our momentum to continue throughout the remainder of the year."

Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the quarter we continued to execute across our business delivering, ahead of plan, a total of $645 million year-to-date cash flows from operations. We remain focused on the balance sheet as well, advancing our capital plan with the increase of our portfolio financing program to $1.5 billion of total commitments. The increased capacity provides room and flexibility to finance new acquisitions, including our recently acquired 9600 TEU vessel, which is expected to be delivered in April. The execution on our capital plan has significantly improved capital availability and flexibility, positioning us to execute on our next phase of growth."

Significant Developments During the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Portfolio Financing Program Increased to $1.5 billion

On May 15, 2019, Seaspan entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders for a $1.0 billion secured credit facility as part of a portfolio financing program (the "Program"). The Program is secured by a portfolio of vessels (the "Collateral Pool") and bears interest at LIBOR plus 2.25% per annum. Seaspan may add, substitute and remove vessels from the Collateral Pool during the term, subject to a borrowing base, portfolio concentration limits, absence of defaults and compliance with financial covenants and certain negative covenants.

On September 18, 2019, Seaspan increased the committed amount under the Program by $500.0 million to a total of $1.5 billion. The additional commitments are subject to the same terms, conditions and Collateral Pool security requirements as the initial tranche.

Series D Preferred Shares

In September 2019, Seaspan redeemed 1,923,585 shares of 7.95% Series D preferred shares for $47.8 million.

Purchase of 9600 TEU Vessel

On September 9, 2019, Seaspan closed an agreement to purchase a 2010-built 9600 TEU containership. The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of April 2020, at which point Seaspan expects the vessel will enter into a 36 month fixed rate time charter with ONE. Subsequent to delivery of the vessel, Seaspan's fleet will expand to 113 vessels.

Unencumbered Vessels

As of November 7, 2019, Seaspan had 31 unencumbered vessels.

Subsequent Events

Debt Prepayment

In October 2019, Seaspan refinanced secured term loan facilities, totalling $180.1 million, using proceeds from the Program. As of September 30, 2019, this balance was classified as current liabilities due to the issuance of voluntary irrevocable prepayment notices by Seaspan.

Distribution

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per share for its Class A Common Shares, paid on October 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on October 21, 2019. Regular quarterly dividends on the Preferred Shares Series D, Series E, Series G, Series H and Series I were also declared.

Class A Common Shares Outstanding

As of November 7, 2019, there were 215.7 million Class A Common Shares outstanding.

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Seaspan's consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Financial Summary (in millions of US dollars, except earnings per share

amount) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Revenue $ 282.7

$ 295.0

$ 843.5

$ 801.4 Ship operating expense

56.8



55.4



170.4



163.7 Depreciation and amortization expense

63.9



65.1



189.8



181.1 General and administrative expense

7.7



8.1



23.3



24.5 Operating lease expense

38.3



33.0



116.3



96.6 Income related to modification of time charters

—



—



227.0



— Operating earnings

116.1



133.4



570.6



335.6 Interest expense and amortization of deferred





















financing fees

45.0



56.0



151.5



149.4 Net earnings

43.0



80.0



368.2



215.7 Net earnings to common shareholders

25.0



63.5



314.0



162.6 Earnings per share, diluted

0.11



0.36



1.44



1.07 Cash from operating activities

145.9



150.6



645.2



355.9

Ownership Days, Operating Days and Vessel Utilization

Ownership days are the number of days a vessel is owned and available for charter. Operating days are the number of days a vessel is available to the charterer for use.

The primary driver of ownership days are the increases or decreases in the number of vessels owned, while the drivers of operating days are ownership days and the number of days the vessels are off-hire.

Ownership days were unchanged for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and increased by 1,791 days for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the full period contribution of the additional 16 vessels acquired through the acquisition of Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI"), which contributed 1,152 days, with the remainder due to the 2018 vessel deliveries.Vessel utilization represents the number of operating days as a percentage of ownership days.

The following table summarizes Seaspan's vessel utilization for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and for each quarter for the 24 months ended September 30, 2019:



2017

2018

2019

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,



Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Vessel Utilization:







































Ownership Days(1) 7,905

8,030

9,546

9,844

9,844

9,630

9,737

9,844

27,420

29,211

Less Off-hire Days:







































Scheduled Dry Docking —

(104)

—

(8)

(22)

(13)

(54)

(36)

(112)

(103)

Unscheduled Off-hire(2) (319)

(149)

(137)

(146)

(240)

(166)

(71)

(3)

(432)

(240)

Operating Days(1) 7,586

7,777

9,409

9,690

9,582

9,451

9,612

9,805

26,876

28,868

Vessel Utilization 96.0 % 96.8 % 98.6 % 98.4 % 97.3 % 98.1 % 98.7 % 99.6 % 98.0 % 98.8 %

____________________________ (1) Operating and ownership days include leased vessels and exclude vessels under bareboat charter. (2) Unscheduled off-hire includes days related to vessels being off-charter.

Vessel utilization increased for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in the number of unscheduled off-hire days and scheduled off-hire days for dry-docking.

Revenue

Revenue decreased by 4.2% to $282.7 million and increased by 5.3% to $843.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease in revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the changes in the daily charter hire rates of seven time charters which were modified in the first quarter of 2019, offset by higher operating days. Seaspan recognized $227.0 million of income from modification, and these seven charters were subsequently rechartered to other customers at market rates. The increase in revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the contribution of additional operating days from the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

The increase in operating days and the related financial impact thereof for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, is attributable to the following:



Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30

Ownership

Days

Impact

Operating

Days

Impact

$ Impact

(in millions

of US

dollars)

Ownership

Days

Impact

Operating

Days

Impact

$ Impact

(in

millions

of US

dollars) Full period contribution from 2018 vessel

























deliveries —

—

$ —

639

639

$ 17.3 Addition of 16 vessels from acquisition of GCI —

—



—

1,152

1,152



42.9 Changes in daily charter hire rates and recharters —

—



—

—

—



5.8 Changes in daily charter hire rates on modified

charters(1) —

—



(12.7)

—

—



(24.4) Unscheduled Off-hire(2) —

143



1.2

—

192



2.4 Scheduled off-hire —

(28)



(0.8)

—

9



(0.7) Other —

—



—

—

—



(1.2) Total —

115

$ (12.3)

1,791

1,992

$ 42.1

_______________________________ (1) Seven time charters were modified in the first quarter of 2019 and Seaspan recognized $227.0 million of income from modification; these seven charters have been rechartered to other customers at market rates. (2) Unscheduled off-hire includes days related to vessels being off-charter.

Ship Operating Expense

Ship operating expense increased by 2.6% to $56.8 million and by 4.1% to $170.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is primarily due to an increase in maintenance expenses. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the period contribution of the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

The following table summarizes Seaspan's operating cost per operating day for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and for each quarter for the 24 months ended September 30, 2019:



2017

2018

2019

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019 Operating Cost:

























































Ownership Days(1)

7,905



8,030



9,546



9,844



9,844



9,630



9,737



9,844



27,420



29,211 Vessel Operating Costs

























































(in millions of US dollars) $ 48.1

$ 49.5

$ 58.8

$ 55.4

$ 55.6

$ 57.7

$ 55.9

$ 56.8



163.7



170.4 Operating Cost per

Ownership Day $ 6,086

$ 6,170

$ 6,156

$ 5,624

$ 5,648

$ 5,993

$ 5,743

$ 5,770

$ 5,969

$ 5,833

________________________________ (1) Ownership days include leased vessels and exclude vessels under bareboat charter.

Ship operating cost per ownership day increased by 2.6% to $5,770 and decreased by 2.3% to $5,833 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by 1.8% to $63.9 million and increased by 4.8% to $189.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended was primarily due to asset write-offs in 2018. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the period contribution of the acquisition of vessels from the GCI transaction and 2018 vessel deliveries.

General and Administrative Expense

General and administrative expense decreased by 4.9% to $7.7 million and by 4.9% to $23.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and share-based compensation expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, this decrease was primarily due to transition payments paid to the former CFO in 2018.

Operating Lease Expense

Operating lease expense increased by 16.1% to $38.3 million and by 20.4% to $116.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the amortization of deferred gains related to Seaspan's vessel sale-leaseback transactions, which are no longer recognized through operating leases. Upon adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 "Leases" on January 1, 2019, the remaining balance of these deferred gains were recognized through opening deficit as a cumulative adjustment.

Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Fees

The following table summarizes Seaspan's borrowings:

(in millions of US dollars) September 30,

2019

2018 Long-term debt, excluding deferred financing fees:









Revolving credit facilities $ 756.0

$ 812.3 Term loan credit facilities

1,648.8



2,243.8 Senior unsecured notes

80.0



417.9 Fairfax Notes

500.0



250.0 Debt discount and fair value adjustment

(155.8)



(88.1) Long-term obligations under other financing arrangements, excluding









deferred financing fees

609.7



660.1 Total borrowings $ 3,438.7

$ 4,296.0

Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees decreased by $11.0 million to $45.0 million and increased by $2.1 million to $151.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018. The decrease for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the early prepayments of long-term debt. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the issuance of the Fairfax Notes and debt assumed in connection with the acquisition of GCI.

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The change in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a loss of $22.1 million and $37.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The losses for this period were primarily due to the impact of swap settlements and a decrease in the LIBOR forward curve.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

As of September 30, 2019, Seaspan had total liquidity of $912.9 million, consisting of $258.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $654.0 million available under its revolving credit facilities and term loan credit facilities.

As of September 30, 2019 TEU Class

Vessel Count 2500

4 3500

2 4250

18 8500

2 10000

2 13100

1 14000

2 Total

31

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the leading independent charter owner of containerships with industry leading ship management services. Seaspan charters its vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters from the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol

Description





SSW

Class A Common Shares SSW PR D

Series D Preferred Shares SSW PR E

Series E Preferred Shares SSW PR G

Series G Preferred Shares SSW PR H

Series H Preferred Shares SSW PR I

Series I Preferred Shares SSWA

7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 SSW25

5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 SSW26

5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

SEASPAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,901

$ 357,327 Short-term investments

—



2,532 Accounts receivable

11,790



13,001 Prepaid expenses and other

32,129



36,519 Gross investment in lease

44,469



44,348 Fair value of financial instruments

—



113



347,289



453,840











Vessels

5,761,779



5,926,274 Right-of-use assets

985,563



— Gross investment in lease

784,340



817,631 Goodwill

75,321



75,321 Other assets

185,416



204,931

$ 8,139,708

$ 7,477,997 Liabilities, puttable preferred shares and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

71,735



70,211 Current portion of deferred revenue

61,538



55,915 Current portion of long-term debt

361,882



722,641 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

159,757



— Current portion of long-term obligations under other financing









arrangements

144,328



48,384 Current portion of other long-term liabilities

7,124



32,243



806,364



929,394











Deferred revenue

351,889



376,884 Long-term debt

2,437,433



2,764,900 Operating lease liabilities

810,764



— Long-term obligations under other financing arrangements

458,770



591,372 Other long-term liabilities

12,968



180,157 Fair value of financial instruments

56,323



127,172



4,934,511



4,969,879











Puttable preferred shares

—



48,139











Shareholders' equity:









Share capital

2,491



2,102 Treasury shares

(374)



(371) Additional paid in capital

3,452,511



3,126,457 Deficit

(227,632)



(645,638) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,799)



(22,571)



3,205,197



2,459,979

$ 8,139,708

$ 7,477,997

SEASPAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Revenue $ 282,716

$ 294,981

$ 843,459

$ 801,419























Operating expenses (income):





















Ship operating

56,789



55,360



170,419



163,676 Depreciation and amortization

63,917



65,053



189,841



181,085 General and administrative

7,673



8,148



23,335



24,494 Operating leases

38,268



33,048



116,304



96,571 Income related to modification of time charters

—



—



(227,000)



—



166,647



161,609



272,899



465,826























Operating earnings

116,069



133,372



570,560



335,593























Other expenses (income):





















Interest expense and amortization of deferred





















financing fees

44,999



56,038



151,464



149,387 Interest expense related to amortization of debt





















discount

4,439



2,193



12,910



5,091 Interest income

(1,958)



(1,128)



(8,239)



(2,893) Refinancing expenses

2,921



—



6,136



— Acquisition related gain on contract settlement

—



—



—



(2,430) Change in fair value of financial instruments

22,068



(4,526)



37,661



(29,775) Equity income on investment

—



—



—



(1,216) Other expenses

637



822



2,386



1,728



73,106



53,399



202,318



119,892























Net earnings $ 42,963

$ 79,973

$ 368,242

$ 215,701























Dividends - preferred shares

(17,917)



(16,498)



(54,254)



(53,066) Net earnings attributable to common shares $ 25,046

$ 63,475

$ 313,988

$ 162,635























Weighted average number of shares, basic

216,142



170,232



213,938



147,292 Effect of dilutive securities:





















Share-based compensation

697



543



460



381 Fairfax warrants

5,696



3,255



3,841



3,860 Weighted average number of shares, diluted

222,535



174,030



218,239



151,533























Earnings per share, basic $ 0.12

$ 0.37

$ 1.47

$ 1.10 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.11

$ 0.36

$ 1.44

$ 1.07

SEASPAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net earnings $ 42,963

$ 79,973

$ 368,242

$ 215,701























Other comprehensive income:





















Amounts reclassified to net earnings during the period





















relating to cash flow hedging instruments

254



271



772



847























Comprehensive income $ 43,217

$ 80,244

$ 369,014

$ 216,548