SeaStar Medical Foundation Makes A Splash To Impact Those Affected By Organ Failure

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaStar Medical Foundation receives 501(c)(3) Certificate from the IRS, launches mission to accelerate medical discovery in unmet orphan markets.

Fueled by a sense of urgency, SeaStar Medical Foundation was founded to offer a lifeline for children and adults affected by organ dysfunction and failure by providing financial support to the researchers, clinicians and companies addressing this largely unmet need.

There are 114,000 patients currently waiting for an organ transplant in the United States. Tragically, an average of only 3 out of 7 organs available for transplantation from every donor are used while 4 of 7 are discarded or buried with the donor as unusable. Many of these initially rejected organs can be rehabilitated into a transplantable condition using the latest technologies and protocols, but these are not yet widely distributed. SeaStar Medical Foundation aims to increase the number of transplantable organs by working together with the nation's 58 Organ Procurement Organizations supporting available technologies and infrastructures that can be more easily deployed to effectively tackle this critical organ shortage.

The Foundation is also working toward the prevention of kidney failure by supporting a groundbreaking technology aimed at reversing the acute kidney injury (AKI) that leads to chronic failures and lifelong dialysis.

SeaStar Medical Foundation will also support research and development of medical protocols to treat a variety of conditions and diseases that cause organ damage and failure.

"These funding and support initiatives will save countless lives and will directly support this Administration's Executive Order on Advancing Kidney Health." – Chris Jaynes, President, SeaStar Medical Foundation.

For more information and to make a donation, please visit www.seastarmedicalfoundation.org

