SeatCash Inc. Announces the Beta Launch of FareX.ai: The Next Generation Airfare Prediction Tool

News provided by

SeatCash Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 18:25 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeatCash Inc., a leader in travel technology innovation is excited to announce the launch of FareX.ai, its proprietary airfare prediction tool. FareX.ai is designed to empower both businesses managing air travel procurement and individual travelers by providing precise timing insights for purchasing airline tickets.

FareX.ai's cutting-edge predictive engine leverages artificial intelligence to predict the most opportune time to book flights so users can plan and purchase with confidence. This level of precision in timing is a game-changer in the travel industry, offering a strategic advantage in travel planning. At present, FareX.ai is actively predicting over 1500 top markets from specific US origin cities.

Revolutionizing How Travel is Bought and Sold

"At SeatCash, we're not just launching a product, we're introducing a new era in how travel is bought and sold," says Chris Amenechi, CEO of SeatCash Inc.. "FareX.ai is a game-changer for businesses and individuals alike, looking to optimize their travel budgets and mitigate risks in booking air travel. Our launch product represents our commitment to innovation. Our platform is continually learning and growing in our quest to be the best transparent global fare advisory site. Please join us in this journey."

Future Endeavors: Expanding the Horizons of Travel Technology

At SeatCash, Inc. there are more groundbreaking products in the pipeline. These innovations promise to further enhance travel experiences, cementing SeatCash's position as a frontrunner in travel technology.

We are excited about the transformative potential of FareX.ai and are dedicated to continuous innovation. Keep an eye out for more revolutionary products that we will be rolling out to further improve the travel experience.

About SeatCash Inc. - SeatCash Inc. is a pioneering travel technology company founded by industry veterans Chris Amenechi and Houman Motaharian. Together with their leadership and advisory contingency, they bring an extensive background in commercial airline pricing & revenue management, fin-tech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, travel, banking and start-up entrepreneurship. This deep experience equips SeatCash Inc. with the strategic foresight and expert guidance required to successfully merge the realms of advanced technology with the aviation industry. For more information about SeatCash Inc. and our groundbreaking initiatives in aviation technology, please visit seatcash.com.

SOURCE SeatCash Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.