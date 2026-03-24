Seatlr Launches City-Based Travel Chat App Using Flight Numbers and AI Translation

DOHA, Qatar, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seatlr, a travel technology startup specialized in connecting travelers worldwide, founded by Kuwaiti entrepreneur Ali Hadi, has officially launched a groundbreaking app that transforms how travelers connect worldwide. By turning a flight number into a direct gateway to the City Room of the traveler's destination, Seatlr provides instant access where travelers from any airline, on any flight, heading to the same destination can coordinate, share tips, and connect — from the moment they plan their trip to the last day in the city.

Seatlr - Travel technology startup headquartered in Doha, Qatar AliHadi - CEO-Founder

With nearly 5 billion airline passengers traveling globally in 2025, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Seatlr aims to unlock new ways for travelers to connect and share knowledge — regardless of their language or nationality.

Unlike traditional travel apps, Seatlr unites travelers from any airline or flight path within a single virtual space — and is not limited to active travelers. For the first time, anyone can instantly connect with fellow travelers heading to the same destination, no contact exchange, no prior acquaintance, just a flight number. Anyone can also explore City Rooms to plan trips, discover local insights, and learn from real-time experiences of people on the ground. Participants communicate in their native languages, while on-device AI translates messages in real time, ensuring smooth, natural interaction for everyone. Seatlr transforms the traveler's experience from the isolation of solo travel into a rich and connected social experience.

Privacy is central to Seatlr's design. Using "Sovereign AI" technology, all translations occur locally on the user's device, and messages are encrypted and automatically deleted after 24 hours. This ensures a secure environment that protects user privacy, where travelers can interact freely without exposing their personal data.

Ali Hadi, Founder and CEO of Seatlr, said: "We are turning flight numbers from mere numbers into gateways for real human connection. Our goal is to help travelers exchange expertise seamlessly, speak their own language, and still understand each other — all within an app built on privacy and security. We believe the future of travel is not just about reaching a destination — it's about the connections you make along the way. Seatlr is currently free with no restrictions, and we will be announcing our subscription plans at a later stage."

Based in Doha, Qatar, Seatlr sets a new standard for digital travel experiences worldwide. By bridging travelers across continents, cultures, and languages, Seatlr empowers every traveler anywhere to enjoy a connected, informed, and secure travel experience.

Seatlr is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.seatlr.com

Media Contact: +96555323355 or [email protected]

Ali Hadi | Founder & CEO X (Twitter): @AliHFSJ

Seatlr X (Twitter): @SeatlrApp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seatlr/

SOURCE Seatlr