Seattle and Portland Restaurant Noise Levels Catch Up To NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of a recent study of restaurant noise levels in Seattle and Portland show that the two Pacific Northwest cities are nearing the noise levels of New York City and San Francisco, which have two of the noisiest restaurant scenes nationwide.

SoundPrint, a crowdsourcing app known as the "Yelp for noise," has a built-in decibel meter that allows users to measure sound levels and find quieter restaurants and bars worldwide.

The study's data, based on measurements from over 2,300 venues, shows that on average, Seattle restaurants have noise levels of 77 dBA, with 56% of venues being too loud for conversation (> 75 dBA) and 24% above 80 dBA, a level that can potentially endanger the hearing health of venue employees and patrons. Portland also registered an average of 77 dBA, with 65% being too loud for conversation and 27% above 80 dBA.

The sound readings also contributed to SoundPrint's Quiet Lists for Portland and Seattle, which can be accessed on the website at https://www.soundprint.co and include Maximilien, Café Juanita, and Canlis, among others.

"We applaud SoundPrint's exciting expansion to the Pacific Northwest," said Misty Stern, executive vice president of marketing at Audigy, a management consultancy for audiology practices across the U.S. and Canada. "This consumer-friendly app aligns with our commitment to empowering patients with information they can readily act on for optimal hearing health."

"Many people don't have a concept of healthy noise levels," said Gregory Scott, the founder of SoundPrint who has hearing loss. "This can pose a problem when you are trying to have a conversation, and can be dangerous to one's health. Excessive noise is a serious public health issue as 40 million American adults, nearly 24%, may have noise-induced hearing loss."

About SoundPrint

SoundPrint ( https://www.soundprint.co ) is an app enabling users to find venues by how quiet or noisy they are. SoundPrint's decibel meter allows users to measure noise in a venue and submit measurements to the app's database which currently contains more than 80,000 noise level submissions globally. SoundPrint also enables patrons, managers, and employees to monitor sound levels, raise awareness, and protect against noise-induced hearing loss in the workplace. SoundPrint was recently awarded Honorable Mention for Fast Company's 2019 World Changing Ideas Awards.

