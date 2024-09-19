Seattle-Based Contemporary Visual Artist Cristina Martinez Unveils New Public Art Installation at Pembroke Property, 400 Fairview

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Seattle contemporary visual artist Cristina Martinez will unveil her latest public art installation, titled In Full Bloom, at Pembroke's Fairview Market Hall, located at 400 Fairview Ave N., in the lively South Lake Union neighborhood. The installation, curated and produced by GCS Agency, will launch on September 26, 2024, with an event open to the public.

In Full Bloom is a powerful reflection on personal growth, depicted through stunning visual symbolism across four large-scale interconnected panels that span both the north and south entrances of 400 Fairview's Fairview Market Hall. The installation features four artworks including two compelling portraits alongside a hand holding a book with the text "I'm so happy you're here," creating an invitation to reflect on one's journey. A butterfly, symbolizing transformation, ties the panels together, emphasizing the continuous nature of growth.

"We wanted this artwork to reflect the growth we all experience in life and the beauty of embracing every step of that journey," says Martinez, who draws inspiration from her own roots in Seattle and the people who have shaped her artistic vision.

"At Pembroke we create places for people. By collaborating with local artists, we not only support the community but also enhance the vibrancy of SLU's bustling Fairview Market Hall. Our commitment is to amplify the experience both for the community who gather and connect here and our eclectic mix of shops and eateries by fostering an energetic and engaging environment" says Stacey Spurr of Pembroke.

The installation will be celebrated with a special launch event on September 26, 2024, at the North Entrance at 400 Fairview Ave N, where the public can meet the artist and view the artwork for the first time. This project is part of an ongoing initiative by Pembroke and GCS Agency to integrate art into everyday spaces and enrich the community experience.

Event Details:

Event Date: September 26, 2024

Location: North Entrance at 400 Fairview Ave N, South Lake Union, Seattle

North Entrance at 400 Fairview Ave N, South Lake Union, Time: 4 pm – 6 pm

For more information about In Full Bloom or GCS Agency's ongoing projects, please visit www.gcsagency.com / @gcs_agency.

About Cristina Martinez:

Cristina Martinez is a Seattle-based contemporary visual artist known for her vibrant, emotive works that explore themes of identity, growth, and resilience. Her art has been featured in numerous exhibitions, and she continues to inspire through her unique blend of personal storytelling and visual beauty. For inquiries, contact [email protected].

About GCS Agency:

GCS Agency is a full-service fine art creative agency that empowers artists and prioritizes accessibility and diversity in the art world. The agency curates art installations, produces cultural events, and partners with renowned brands to bring art into public and private spaces. For more information, visit www.gcsagency.com / @gcs_agency.

About Pembroke

We're an international real estate advisor that acquires, develops and manages properties and places – specializing in mixed-use and office environments in the world's leading cities. Facilitating the private capital of our investors, we take a long-term approach to real estate, investing in global cities with proven long-term growth potential. We have offices in Boston, Hamburg, London, Munich, San Francisco, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and Washington DC, and manage more than 830,000 sq m/8.9m sq ft in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. By combining a global point of view with local expertise, we're able to create and manage world-class properties that deliver the best outcomes for our tenants, investors and the communities in which we work. For more information, visit www.pembroke.com.

About 400 Fairview's Fairview Market Hall

Pembroke's Fairview Market Hall is a welcoming community hub in the heart of South Lake Union (SLU), where locals experience a vibrant slice of Seattle. Inside you'll discover an eclectic mix of specialty shops, buzzy eateries, and inviting gathering spaces to connect with neighbors. For more information, visit us on Instagram @fairviewmarkethall.

