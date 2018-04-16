Seattle-based Credit Union Wants to Help Kids See the Future

Inspirus Credit Union wants to help kids see the future. Join us at the Science of Savings event where kids can imaging a future where piggy banks fly and giant automatic savings robots visit credit unions. Children will learn how to save for the future through coloring books and educational games.

"We're educating kids so they can start saving now," said Vice President of Branch Operations Patsy Gayda. "Children will have fun playing games and taking home prizes while learning about money and finances at our event."

WHAT: Inspirus Credit Union's Youth Day

WHEN: Saturday, April 21st, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 5200 Southcenter Blvd, Seattle, WA 98188

3405 188th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037

5123 E 3rd Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99212

WHO CAN COME? Bring your kids, friends, family, neighbors,

and community members

CLICK HERE for more information.

A sign-up bonus will be deposited into qualifying youth accounts opened at this event to encourage healthy savings habits. Click here for more information.

Bring children into any Inspirus branch to enjoy fun games, win prizes, and learn more about the Science of Saving.

About Inspirus Credit Union

Inspirus Credit Union (pronounced inspire-us) is where banking benefits education. When members use Inspirus for their financial services, they are furthering the credit union's mission and increasing contributions to Washington's education community. Nearly 80,000 member-owners share a passion for education that connects them to Inspirus and Washington classrooms. The credit union is a not-for-profit financial institution that returns earnings to members through lower loan rates, higher returns on deposit, and donates time, talents, and dollars to the communities it serves. With $1.2 billion in assets, Inspirus operates branches in Seattle, Spokane, and Lynnwood. Inspirus Credit Union is a 2017 winner of the Puget Sound Business Journal's Corporate Champion Awards, honoring their contributions to education. For more information, visit inspirusCU.org.

