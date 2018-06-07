Seattle-based Inspirus Credit Union breaks ground on new branch location in Kitsap County

"Our members in this area have asked us for years to enhance convenience by bringing them a physical branch location," said Inspirus Credit Union President Scott Adkins. "We're excited to announce that by the end of this year, they will have a branch in their backyard."

In addition to the branch expansion in Kitsap County, Inspirus also brings their shared passion for education with plans to give back to school programs, teachers, students, and lifelong learners in the area.

"We share a passion for education with our membership, which is why we give back five percent of our net earnings each year to support worthy education initiatives across Washington State," said Adkins. "Joining the Bremerton community and finding new ways to support education in Kitsap County is something we're really looking forward to being part of."

Northwest-based TriCon Commercial Construction was selected as the general contractor for the build. The Element Group, based out of New Hampshire was selected as the architect.

The future branch will be approximately 2,200 square feet of space. Four employees will operate the credit union, serving more than 2,500 credit union members across Kitsap County. The building will also include approximately 1,700 square feet of leasable tenant space.

The anticipated six-month project is slated for a completion in Dec. 2018.

With locations in Seattle, Lynnwood, and Spokane, Inspirus plans to continue adding new branch locations across the state to support future growth.

About Inspirus Credit Union

Inspirus Credit Union (pronounced inspire-us) is where banking benefits education. When members use Inspirus for their financial services, they are furthering the credit union's mission and increasing contributions to Washington's education community. Nearly 80,000 member-owners share a passion for education that connects them to Inspirus and Washington classrooms. The credit union is a not-for-profit financial institution that returns earnings to members through lower loan rates, higher returns on deposit, and donates time, talents, and dollars to the communities it serves. With $1.2 billion in assets, Inspirus operates branches in Seattle, Spokane, and Lynnwood. For more information, visit inspirusCU.org.

