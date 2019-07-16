Seattle-based LashLiner, LLC's Explosive Launch of Tori Belle Cosmetics Stuns Industry

EVERETT, Wash., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tori Belle Cosmetics (www.toribellecosmetics.com), launched June 11th, World Beauty Day, is a subsidiary of LashLiner, LLC (www.lashliner.com), the company that created The LashLiner System, a patent-pending magnetic eyeliner and false eyelash system invented by makeup artist and photographer, Laura Hunter.

Leveraging the popularity and success of The LashLiner System, Tori Belle was founded with the goal of providing a platform that offers an opportunity for hope, independence and prosperity to its affiliates.

The easiest way to wear false eyelashes! Tori Belle Cosmetics Patent Pending Magnetude Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash System

Tori Belle Cosmetics added its first affiliate on June 11, 2019, International Beauty Day. Within 7 days 757 affiliates were fully enrolled. Demand was so great that enrollments were paused twice over the following few weeks in order to ensure continued high-quality service and sufficient inventory. Today, after one month in business more than 2,000 affiliates are enrolled and revenue has exceeded half a million dollars.

As a point of comparison it took the popular direct sales company Younique, widely considered to be one of the most successful direct sales companies ever, nine months to reach their goal of 999 presenters* - a milestone reached by Tori Belle Cosmetics after just 9 days.

Additionally, it took Younique until their tenth month, September 2013, to have their first half million dollar month.

"Our Affiliate programs are truly unique and increase the odds for success. I'm extremely proud of the products, compensation, training and technology that we will offer at Tori Belle," adds Laura Hunter, Founder & CEO.

To gain traction and differentiate themselves from other direct sales companies, Tori Belle Cosmetics has challenged the status quo. At Tori Belle Cosmetics:

Affiliates are not required to carry stock. Orders are drop-shipped to customers.

The commission structure is transparent and easy-to-understand.

Customers receive free shipping on all orders.

Affiliates receive world-class and scalable technology

Comprehensive guided training will be available to all affiliates (now in development)

"We see a great opportunity to combine the best aspects of the direct sales model with technology that is tuned to the needs of affiliates who are embracing social media," stated Bob Kitzberger, President of both LashLiner and Tori Belle Cosmetics. Kitzberger, who has a background in analytics and machine learning, adds, "the possibilities for using advanced analytics to help our affiliates are endless – we can't wait to get started on the next phase of our growth."

About Tori Belle Cosmetics LLC: Tori Belle Cosmetics is a direct sales cosmetic company located in the greater Seattle, WA area co-founded by Laura Hunter and Bob Kitzberger.

