Seattle-based MBE Startup Zeacon organizes World-Famous Convention in Singapore… Virtually.

KDD-2021 clearly demonstrates to event organizers across the world: virtual events are the future - Zeacon CEO Kris Naidu Tweet this

Zeacon built the virtual world on Gather.Town's platform, using over 10 bespoke maps containing Singapore's most famous landmarks. Guests virtually enter via the iconic Changi Airport before roaming around Marina Bay, the Singapore Zoo, Sentosa Island, and more. Posters summarizing findings of 300+ research groups are displayed across the world.

"KDD-2021 clearly demonstrates to event organizers across the world: virtual events are the future," said Zeacon CEO Kris Naidu. "We are thrilled to welcome so many leaders from the data science community, it is going to be a tremendous 5 days. Gone are the days of chaotic web conferencing with speakers talking over each other. Zeacon is setting a new standard that changes how everyone sees virtual events."

The event is the world's largest and longest-running data mining conference. "KDD is one of the only academic conferences of this caliber to also focus on the applications for big data and data science," said Feida Zhu, Associate Professor at Singapore Management University. "I'm excited to apply the lessons we learned at KDD2020, our first fully-virtual conference, to this year's digital gathering as we seek to increase accessibility and engagement for all participants."

In partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Zoo, many interactive elements were added. Guests can attend live zookeeper talks to learn about conservation efforts that protect rare and endangered species, explore many unique attractions, and watch videos showcasing Singapore's beauty and global impact.

About:

A Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Zeacon (www.zeacon.com) is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of both physical and virtual through patent-pending livestreaming technology that is interactive and e-commerce-based. Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformation and provides immersive and personalized virtual experiences that intelligently connect communities.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1 (833)-932-2660

SOURCE Zeacon

Related Links

zeacon.com

