Seattle-based SEIU 775 Benefits Group chooses MagnaCare's new and expanded Technology-Powered Trust and Welfare Administration Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaCare, a third party administrator with deep expertise supporting Taft-Hartley trusts today announced Seattle-based SEIU 775 Benefits Group has chosen MagnaCare's new and expanded Trust and Welfare Administration Services to enable contribution accounting, financial administration, employee hours administration, enrollment and eligibility determination, and COBRA administration. SEIU 775 Benefits Group will partner with MagnaCare to support its Health Benefits Trust, offering high-value, high-impact health benefits to more than 53,000 caregivers in Washington State and Montana.

For thirty years, MagnaCare has been a trusted provider of third party administration services to self-insured groups. A nationally recognized leader in health benefit solutions, MagnaCare conducts business in all 50 states. In this new relationship, MagnaCare will provide technology-powered Trust and Welfare Administration Services to SEIU 775 Benefits Group.

"MagnaCare has always had strong reputation as a reliable and responsive partner for self-insured health plan administrators. Over the past several years, we have been heavily investing in our innovative technology platform to power the additional services that our clients expect from us," said Michelle Zettergren, president of MagnaCare. "We are proud to launch our new and expanded Trust and Welfare Administration Services nationally, designed in partnership with SEIU 775 Benefits Group. MagnaCare looks forward to continue to grow and innovate to serve even more Taft-Hartley trusts across the country."

"We were looking for an innovator in benefits administration, with creative solutions, who will partner with us to help our Health Benefits Trust better serve our caregivers," said Laura Reding, Managing Director of SEIU 775 Benefits Group Health Benefits Trust. "MagnaCare's deep knowledge of healthcare combined with its agile technology platform makes them the perfect partner to help us administer the Health Benefits Trust and support the health of frontline, essential caregivers."

About MagnaCare

For nearly three decades, New York-based MagnaCare has been building healthy communities together with Taft-Hartley trusts, TPAs, carriers, and workers' compensation and no-fault payors. Its wholly owned networks, full health plan management services, trust and welfare administration services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help self-insured customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC. Learn more at MagnaCare.com.

