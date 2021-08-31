Seattle-based SingleFile.io Adding Experience and Capital to Manage Growth

Finn is a senior leader who brings 20 years' worth of experience in marketing, finance, business development and management of venture capital backed companies to his new leading role.

"I joined SingleFile because its innovative platform brings proven value to the larger, traditional compliance and legal industry, which is apparent in its recent customer growth," Finn said. "Leveraging my product and marketing experience, my focus is to partner with the exceptional founders and team to accelerate the company's technological and business transformation."

Founder Sean Flynn will transition to Chief Growth Officer, focusing on customer acquisitions, operations and partnering with Finn to steer the company through its next chapter. As a trained corporate attorney, Flynn has thrived as a strategist, builder and operator in industry-disruptive companies and is bringing that disruption to the compliance and legal industry with SingleFile and some of the top law firms in the world.

The company also announced the exciting addition of Ramana Venkata, an accomplished entrepreneur, operator and mentor to its board of directors. He brings years of knowledge and expertise within the machine learning, data analytics and legal technology industries having built and sold, among others, the e-discovery company Stratify, Inc. to Iron Mountain.

"This is an exciting time for SingleFile," said Venkata. "There is a significant opportunity to reduce costs and gain machine intelligence-powered efficiencies for law firms and corporate compliance departments by profitably leveraging enterprise data to automate manual processes and streamline regulatory interactions. I look forward to sharing my experience and insights to assist Aaron, Sean and the team to make SingleFile successful."

SingleFile is a technology-enabled, secure, digital platform that turns the traditional filing, registered agent service, and compliance model on its head. It uses state-of-the-art cloud-based software to optimize and automate routine government filings and leverages data-intelligence to track and meet often confusing compliance deadlines for customers, liberating them from the error ridden drudgery of manual spreadsheets and sticky notes.

Since launching at the end of 2019, SingleFile has gained significant traction, working with hundreds of customers - law firms, venture capital firms and companies - across thousands of legal entities. The company is at the cutting edge of legal technology, most recently integrating with Wilson Sonsini's startup platform Neuron, which is being rolled out nationally.

To build out its team and scale the business to leverage its growing opportunity, the company received $2.1M of additional funding from existing investors Pioneer Square Labs, Foundry Group and national law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Fenwick & West and DLA Piper.

SingleFile.io is a secure, cloud-based platform as a service solution for companies and law firms to manage jurisdictional filings and compliance work utilizing the most trusted and intelligent modern technologies to streamline workflows, reduce waste and eliminate errors and missed deadlines.

