Seattle Business Owner Invited to Walmart's Open Call

The announcement comes as great news for PAINCAKES inventor and Seattle native Noah Soltes, who's business is now just a year old, "It's truly an honor to be selected amongst countless businesses. We're proud to fly the flag for Seattle in this competition and keep manufacturing and supporting the community here!"

What Walmart and others have loved about PAINCAKES is its' revolutionary ability to stick without wrapping, hands, or other devices. Simply chill, peel and stick. PAINCAKES sticks up to 100 times.

PAINCAKES origin for Soltes came from personal frustration and pain. In August 2015, Soltes had just limped home from a day of sports with friends. He placed a frozen, bulky ice pack on his quad. As Noah reached for his phone the pack slid off, breaking his middle toe. In the ER for hours, Soltes was craving pancakes while thinking, "There has to be a better solution for keeping a cold pack in place…" PAINCAKES was born.

Soltes rented a walk-in freezer in a catering facility in Seattle, WA and spent a frigid winter testing over 1,500 samples. He hired a retired NASA re-entry engineer to help him with mathematical modeling to ensure the product would be re-stickable.

18 month later, PAINCAKES is proudly produced here in Tacoma, Washington. Their assembly team has grown from Noah to 15 team members. PAINCAKES is now on-shelf at 2,000 BARTELL, Kroger, 1,800 ACE Hardware stores and soon you can find them in BBB, Walgreens, HSN, and Academy & Dicks. Soltes is hoping to add Walmart to the list of distributors with a winning pitch next week.

For more information, please visit www.pain-cakes.com

Link to product demonstration: HERE

