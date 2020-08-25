Seattle Company Supports Educators in Touchless Parent Engagement

The upgrades and enhancements support districts in meeting complex federal requirements for parent and family engagement and uphold central district policies for communication with parents while simultaneously increasing a parent's ability to respond to the school, district, and in some cases state:

Mobile notice and form delivery on any device a parent uses

Student roster data integration for automated form population (SIS integration)

Touchless, digital signature collection

Reporting on parent receipt and completion

Sign-in with Facebook or Gmail (avoid more apps and passwords)

Custom form builder

PDF storage and standardization of all your existing forms

Automated approval workflow

Text message and chat capabilities

Parent-friendly interface that is translated by certified translators (not a machine)

Access to real time interpretation and custom translation services (human translation)

"The platform enhancements and engagement capabilities are a direct result of the customer feedback that we actively solicit and review from our districts and state partners. Teachers and parents have app fatigue and want to be able to complete their administrative communications quickly, easily, digitally and districts want to know that forms and notices are being used in a standard and compliant way," said Alyssa Thornley, Director of Sales and Marketing. "The new interface and features provide a simple way for parents, teachers and administrators to access the most important parent and family engagement resources, safely and on the device of their choice." Reduces the overall amount of time that administrators spend to create an effective communication strategy in multiple languages

Reduces the amount of resources spent on creating and translating documents

Reduces the amount of time that teachers and administrators spend navigating complex federal requirements for communication

Allows educators to provide compliant notifications in multiple languages with the families of their students

TransACT ParentNotices software provides 10 State Departments of Education and over 5000 districts across 48 states with federally compliant school-to-home communication notices and forms in multiple languages since 1993.

