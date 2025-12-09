Seattle Double Premiere Now Open: The Escape Game & Great Big Game Show Open Two Immersive Destinations

Two Debut Locations in Southcenter and Downtown Introduce Escape Games and Laugh-Out-Loud Game Show Fun

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle's entertainment scene is leveling up. The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show are now officially open at Westfield Southcenter and downtown in Amazon's re:Invent Building in South Lake Union. The dual openings expand the brand's national footprint to 53 The Escape Game and 15 Great Big Game Show locations across the country, introducing cinematic style set design and next-level escape experiences, alongside hilariously fun, host-led game show competitions to the Pacific Northwest.

The Escape Game & Great Big Game Show Southcenter The Escape Game & Great Big Game Show Dowtown

"Seattle represents everything we value - creativity, team work, and a sense of adventure," said Jonathan Murrell, co-founder and CMO of The Escape Game. "Launching in both Southcenter and South Lake Union allows us to become part of two vibrant communities and continue expanding how people play, connect, and collaborate."

The Escape Game & Great Big Game Show in Downtown Seattle

Spanning 4,675 square feet, The Escape Game will take guests on five story-driven challenges, including Prison Break, Cosmic Crisis, and Ruins: Forbidden Treasure. Competitors will also be able to experience two Seattle-firsts – The Depths and Timeliner: Train Through Time. Designed with movie-quality sets and intricate puzzles, each 60-minute mission drops players into a world where every clue counts. The venue accommodates up to 40 players at a time, making it a go-to spot for groups, celebrations, and team building.

Next door, the spotlight turns to Great Big Game Show, where up to 14 contestants per game step in as the stars of a live, host-led competition packed with 18 rotating mini-games. From fast-paced trivia and lightning-speed rounds to hilarious challenges, every moment unfolds under the lights of a full-scale production set. The one-of-a-kind, hour-long experience is family-friendly and recommended for ages 6 and up, delivering high-energy fun, big laughs, and the chance to live out your ultimate game show fantasy

Together, the two concepts create a dynamic hub for entertainment in the heart of downtown – just steps from one of Seattle's most recognizable landmarks.

The Escape Game & Great Big Game Show at Westfield Southcenter

The Pacific Northwest debut of The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show is already making waves at Westfield Southcenter, where both concepts come together under one roof. Guests can take on five cinematic escape adventures - from The Heist to Ruins: Forbidden Treasure - or step next door to Great Big Game Show for a high-energy, host-led competition featuring 18 rotating mini-games. Together, the Southcenter venues accommodate up to 72 players at a time, delivering movie-quality storytelling, teamwork, and friendly competition that have quickly made the destination one of Seattle's most talked-about new experiences.

From Southcenter to Downtown, Seattle now offers twice the entertainment and countless ways to play. Images of Southcenter and Downtown.

About The Escape Game:

Founded in 2014, The Escape Game is a leader in immersive entertainment, with more than 50 locations nationwide. Players enter multi-room adventures designed with movie-quality detail, solving puzzles and completing missions against the clock. Book a game on the website, and preview the fun on Instagram.

About Great Big Game Show:

Founded in 2023 by the creators of The Escape Game, Great Big Game Show is a full-blown TV-style showdown where players compete in a series of fun, family-friendly and fast-paced mini-games: strategy games, knowledge-based, speed challenges, and more. With more than 15 locations in the U.S., Great Big Game Show is quickly becoming a must-do activity across the U.S. Book a game on the website, and preview the fun on Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Marissa Mastellone

(m) 347.564.5577

[email protected]

SOURCE The Escape Game