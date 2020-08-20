Seattle Event Production Company Pivots to Coach Small Businesses Through Pandemic

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of economic shutdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus this spring, small businesses of every type now face an existential threat as they struggle to keep their doors open.

One of Seattle's leading event production companies, itself threatened by the shutdown, has opted to pivot, expanding its suite of services to help other businesses seize new opportunities for growth even during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the heels of its 10-year anniversary, Reign Management Group is now a full service advertising, social media marketing, and multimedia agency focused on helping small businesses build their social media presence and following, generate fresh leads, and grow revenue.

Reign Management Group, established in January of 2010, has grown to be one of the region's premier event production companies, with experience in almost every type of event imaginable and more than 2,000 successfully executed events in 20 different states.

By popular demand, the experienced marketing professionals at Reign Management Group opted to meet customer need by leveraging their marketing and publicity expertise to help customers through the current crises and beyond.

For Reign Management Group's founder Brian Franada, the move was a no brainer.

"I know what it's like to feel stuck in business," Franada said. "I don't want you to have to navigate through this climate alone. I welcome struggling small businesses to reach out and share your story so I can help you break through your tipping point."

Learn more about Reign Management Group's new suite of marketing services and contact Brian Franada via their newly relaunched website at https://www.reign.management. Follow Reign Management Group on Facebook (@ReignFB), Instagram (@ReignIG), and LinkedIn.

