Seattle Fire Foundation Appoints Erica Lane as First Executive Director

Milestone Leadership Appointment Marks New Chapter in Foundation's Growth

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Fire Foundation (SFF) proudly announces the appointment of Erica Lane as its first Executive Director, effective January 5, 2026. This milestone represents a transformative step forward as SFF transitions from an all-volunteer organization to a professionally led nonprofit positioned for significant growth and expanded community impact.

Lane brings over 15 years of nonprofit leadership and fundraising expertise to the role. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as SFF seeks to expand its support for the Seattle Fire Department's critical equipment, training, and wellness programs.

"Erica's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Seattle Fire Foundation," said Steve Elsoe, SFF Board Chair. "Her experience, passion for public safety, and proven ability to build sustainable fundraising programs make her the ideal leader to guide SFF's growth." In her new role, Lane will oversee fundraising strategy, donor stewardship, corporate partnerships, grant writing, and community engagement. Her immediate priorities include developing a comprehensive fundraising plan and building strategic partnerships with Seattle's business and philanthropic communities.

"I am honored to join the Seattle Fire Foundation at this crucial juncture," said Lane. "Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day. I look forward to working with our dedicated board, the Seattle Fire Department, and our generous community to expand our impact." Lane's appointment was made possible through a three-year, capacity-building grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, enabling SFF to establish professional leadership while building sustainable revenue streams.

"I am really excited to have Erica join as the foundation's first executive director," said Harold Scoggins, Seattle Fire Chief. "Her energy and knowledge in the nonprofit sector signal good things for the foundation's mission. Erica grew up as part of the Seattle Fire family — her father retired as a career firefighter with the department. I look forward to seeing what's to come."

About the Seattle Fire Foundation Founded in 2019, the Seattle Fire Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing the Seattle Fire Department with essential tools, equipment, and training not covered by the department's budget. SFF has raised over $1.1 million to support Seattle firefighters. Learn more at www.supportsfd.org.

About the Seattle Fire Department The Seattle Fire Department operates 33 fire stations throughout Seattle with a mission of saving lives and protecting property. More than 1,000 firefighters serve 24/7 across five battalions. For more information, visit www.seattle.gov/fire.

About the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Created by the will of Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, the Trust provides grants to organizations across five Pacific Northwest states. Since 1975, it has awarded more than $1 billion in grants. Learn more at www.murdocktrust.org.

