Seattle Fire Foundation Launches To Help The Brave Firefighters Who Help Us; Priority One Is Providing Protective Ballistic Gear

SEATTLE, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Fire Foundation today launched an effort to raise money to help equip Seattle firefighters with the tools they need to support the community's changing dynamics. Funds raised by the Foundation will be used to provide ballistic gear, community education, youth fire education, preserving the history of the Seattle Fire Department and more.

Its first priority will be raising money to provide the department with additional ballistic gear, in the form of protective vests and helmets. Roughly 85% of the calls Seattle firefighters receive are non-fire related, and can often be dangerous. With the help of donations from the community and organizations, the Foundation aims to provide more than 200 sets of protective gear in its first year.

"Often in life, we see it's the greatest helpers among us who do not seek to have their own needs met," said Executive Director Debbie Peppa. "The men and women who make up the Seattle Fire Department stand at the ready to help any member of our community, at any moment – and we wanted to form a foundation to help them."

The Seattle Fire Foundation will also provide funds for youth education. School-based curriculum around fire safety is not consistently offered in Seattle-area schools. By funding emergency preparedness programs, future generations will be equipped with the knowledge they need to remain safe in fire-related situations.

"I'm excited to see this level of support develop for the Fire Department, and I am truly humbled as a professional firefighter. We look forward to building on this relationship to identify ways to serve the City of Seattle. We know that with strong partners we can do more in service together," stated Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, Seattle Fire Department.

Information about the Seattle Fire Foundation and donations can be made at www.seattlefirefoundation.org. Seattle Fire Foundation is sponsored by American Life, Viking Fire Protection, Amazon, IPM Parking, Coughlin Porter Lundeen and Absco Solutions.

