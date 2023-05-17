Seattle Funeral Homes Begin Offering Human Composting

New option for disposition

SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Seattle-area funeral homes are now offering a new option for the final disposition of human remains through their partner, Earth Funeral: human composting. This process, also known as "natural organic reduction," involves placing the body in a vessel with wood chips, mulch, wildflowers and other organic materials, where it is then transformed over about 45 days. The resulting soil can be used for gardening or placed in a meaningful location.

Human Composting is an alternative to traditional burial and cremation. The soil can be used for land restoration. Most families choose to keep one to five containers of soil in a biodegradable, compostable container. Any soil the family doesn't take home is spread on the Olympic Peninsula. The process takes place at a local facility, which was architecturally designed for human composting and reflects the natural beauty of the process.

The funeral homes, all of which are Dignity Memorial® locations, specialize in unique celebrations of life, and can plan a memorial that includes the family in the process. In addition, families can take their time with the memorial service and plan something truly unique, since the service can be held at any point before, during and after the process. The five funeral homes are Evergreen Washelli, Acacia Memorial Park, Greenwood, Forest Lawn and Sunset Hills.

"Our client families have been asking for different options to inter their loved ones," said Seattle Market Director Keith Baumgardner. "Human composting is a new way of returning our bodies to the earth."

In 2019, Washington became the first state to legalize human composting. Since then, five other states have passed laws approving human composting and more are expected to follow.

