Seattle Gummy Company Secures The First (IND) Gummy Drug Approval From FDA

Oct 15, 2020, 07:48 ET
SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Gummy Company's breakthrough gummy drug program, which delivers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in its innovative gummy matrix, recently won its first Investigational New Drug Application (IND) approval from FDA on the company's allergy gummy medication, designated as IND 140312. Led by founder and CEO, Dr. Connie Wan, SGC redefines a household staple into a drug delivery platform to significantly increase patient's medication compliance with its convenient and easy to take gummy medications.
Inspired by the explosive popularity of gummy vitamins, SGC started its cutting-edge gummy drug program 3 years ago. "I was so frustrated forcing these yucky and sticky syrup medicines into my son when he was sick. I kept telling myself that there has to be a better way of giving kids medications," said Dr. Wan, "then, when I saw a bottle of gummy vitamins in Costco, a light bulb went off. Now, we have a large pipeline of gummy drugs in development, from allergy and pain relief medications to fever reducers and cough suppressants. We are focusing on the pediatric and geriatric market. Did you know one-third of the senior population can't swallow tablets, and that medication non-adherence is the biggest problem in medicine? We are here to solve these problems."
SGC scientists have developed a suite of technologies that enable the incorporation of various drug compounds into a novel gummy matrix, thus solving drug solubility, stability, and taste issues. With its initial focus on the most common OTC drugs, the company currently has several gummy drugs under review with the FDA. SGC formulates each medication into both regular and sugar-free versions and always covers several dosage strengths to accommodate consumer's needs. Recently, the company expanded into prescription drugs with the initial focus on antibiotics and cardiology medications.
Staying true to its founder's extensive background in intellectual property (IP) law, SGC currently boasts a strong and continuously expanding IP portfolio protecting its core technology and brands with more than 50 patent filings and 20+ trademark registrations.
About Seattle Gummy Company
SGC is an R&D developer of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gummy products. The company specializes in formulating Functional Gummies® combining knowledge in pharmaceutics, western medicine, and Traditional Chinese Medicine. The company offers a range of performance-focused gummies including caffeine, beauty, and sports gummies. Visit https://seattlegummy.com.
