Seattle Gummy Company® (SGC) Launches Innovative Performance-Focused Gummies On Amazon

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Gummy Company's delicious breakthrough Functional Gummies®, that pair the power of bioactive ingredients with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), just launched nationwide on Amazon. Led by founder and CEO, Dr. Connie Wan, SGC redefines a household favorite into a results-driven delivery vehicle enabling consumers to GET ___ DONE every day. Two products are currently featured on Amazon.com – Mocca Shots® High Energy Gummies and Seattle Beauty® Skin Hair Nail Multivitamin Gummies.

Mocca Shots, the most concentrated caffeine product on the market, pack 100 mg caffeine into each gummy, the equivalent of a large cup of coffee! Featuring three delicious chocolate flavors (Mint, Dutch Chocolate, and Salted Caramel), SGC's patented technology masks caffeine's bitterness while bringing out the taste of rich dark chocolate. Moreover, through chewing, the caffeine in Mocca Shots® is absorbed 5x faster than coffee through mucosal absorption; Tapping into Traditional Chinese Medicine, Mocca Shots pair caffeine with active herbs to improve focus and alertness while reducing the caffeine jitters.

Seattle Beauty® incorporates the beauty secrets of ancient Chinese Medicine with modern science to achieve supreme results. More than a biotin supplement, Seattle Beauty® Skin Hair Nail Multivitamin Gummies contain a proprietary micronutrients blend enhanced with Angelica Sinensis, a prized anti-aging herb in traditional Chinese medicine, known to promote healthy and youthful complexion and delay aging.

"Amazon Emerging Brand Program is committed to identifying innovative new products that support our customers' desire for more performance-driven products, and we are excited to launch Seattle Gummy Company on our platform," said the Global Emerging Brand Program Manager for Amazon. "Connie 's vision of a performance-focused gummy products offers shoppers a delicious option we know they will love."

Find SGC's products on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/s?i=merchant-items&me=A2K3Z0W5BV1X6Q

For more information, visit https://www.seattlegummy.com or check out @seattlegummy on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Seattle Gummy Company (SGC)

SGC is an R&D focused developer of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gummy products. The company specializes in formulating Functional Gummmies® combining the wealth of the in-house knowledge in pharmaceutics, western medicine, and Traditional Chinese Medicine. The company offers a range of performance-focused gummies including caffeine gummies, beauty gummies, and sports gummies. To learn more, visit https://seattlegummy.com.

SOURCE Seattle Gummy Company

Related Links

http://seattlegummy.com

