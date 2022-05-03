Seattle health fair offers free screenings, wellness activities

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Endocrine experts will deliver free health services to underrepresented communities, including Latinx and Hispanic residents, during EndoCares® Seattle, an in-person health education event being held on May 14.

"Hosting this program means a lot to me because it gets us closer to the community, interacting in fun activities and celebrating a healthy lifestyle," said attending clinician Lorena Alarcon-Casas Wright, M.D., F.A.C.E., of the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash. "I want the community to know we are here for them, to help them be healthier versions of themselves."

What: The Endocrine Society is partnering with the University of Washington, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, and Lilly Diabetes to bring Seattle complimentary health services and hormone health education. The event will focus on diabetes, obesity and heart health.

Activities: A few of the free wellness activities being offered include free diabetes and cholesterol screenings, groceries and gas door prizes, and exercise and cooking demos.

Attending Clinicians:

Nicole Ehrhardt , M.D., of the University of Washington

, M.D., of the Lorena Alarcon-Casas Wright , M.D., F.A.C.E., of the University of Washington

, M.D., F.A.C.E., of the Subbulaxmi Trikudanathan, M.D., M.R.C.P., of the University of Washington Medical Center in Bellevue, Wash.

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM PDT

Location: Sea Mar Cultural and Community Center, 9635 Des Moines Memorial Dr. S, Seattle, WA 98108

More information about the event is available on our website: endocrine.org/SEATTLEEC

SOURCE Endocrine Society