BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Seattle Humane enters its 125th year of serving animals in the community, the shelter is sharing plans for how it will continue to support pets and the people who love them, now and for a lifetime. Finding loving homes for adoptable pets remains a core function of the organization while Seattle Humane develops and expands programs that help keep pets out of the shelter and in their loving homes.

Seattle Humane Adopting New Vision with Expanded Focus

CEO Christopher Ross called for creating a five-year strategic plan shortly after taking the helm at Seattle Humane this time last year. Over several months, he led the creation of a guiding Strategic Vision, an aspirational document that paints a clear picture of where the organization sees itself in 2026 and beyond.

Seattle Humane's five-year strategic vision reflects the evolving landscape in animal welfare and recognizes a community-focused approach is necessary in supporting pets and their owners. This proven approach keeps pets out of the shelter system entirely – pets who would otherwise be surrendered due to a lack of resources.

The nonprofit will continue delivering on its core purpose, working with the public and partner shelters to find adoptable pets new homes, utilizing its state-of-the-art veterinary clinic, behavioral support, animal care and adoption teams. They will also explore how to adapt existing resources, including the space at their Bellevue campus, to meet the needs of the animals and community in creative and innovative ways.

"These positive changes in the way organizations and experts in the field of animal welfare approach saving and serving companion animals were happening at the same time a new, world-class Seattle Humane facility was being constructed," Ross said. "We have been updating our strategy to better align with best practices and adapting this beautiful facility to continue to meet the evolving needs in our community."

Seattle Humane is on track to begin implementing its new strategic plan to realize this collective vision for a more equitable, accessible and humane world in summer 2022.

"Adoptions will always be a central part of our work at Seattle Humane," Ross said, "and our vision for the future is one where we continue to touch the lives of those pets and their families in positive ways for years to come."

Seattle Humane is celebrating 125 years of proudly promoting the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need. We are more than a shelter – Seattle Humane is a community resource center, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and wellness exams, humane education for all ages and more. All made possible through the support of a generous community. Seattle Humane is located in Bellevue, at 13212 SE Eastgate Way. For directions and more information, visit www.seattlehumane.org or call (425) 641-0080.

