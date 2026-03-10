SEATTLE KRAKEN AND KRUSTEAZ® PARTNER TO HOST 5TH ANNUAL PUCKS & PANCAKES WATCH PARTY AT KRAKEN COMMUNITY ICEPLEX

The festivities begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by the televised matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 p.m. Fans are invited to cheer alongside fellow supporters while enjoying breakfast-for-dinner specials made with Krusteaz' signature baking mixes, plus exciting raffles and giveaways.

A Community-Centered Night of Hockey and Fun

A highlight of this year's event is a community giveback that reflects the shared values of both organizations: 15% of sales of all Krusteaz menu specials sold during the event will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of King County, a longtime partner of both The Krusteaz Company and the Kraken's One Roof Foundation.

Attendees will enjoy an atmosphere that's impossible to recreate at home. Fans can look forward to raffle prizes and giveaways from both the Seattle Kraken and Krusteaz and a lively, communal environment for cheering on Seattle's NHL team.

This event is free to attend, and all guests are eligible to be entered into raffle giveaways. Space is limited, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. More details are available at the Kraken Community Iceplex website and on the venue's Facebook event page.

A Growing Partnership Rooted in the Pacific Northwest

The event marks one of the first public events celebrating Krusteaz' new sponsorship with the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena, and Kraken Community Iceplex. This new partnership celebrates two organizations deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest. Krusteaz, founded in Seattle in 1932, has grown from the first "just-add-water" pie crust to a family of beloved baking, breakfast, and snack brands enjoyed across the country.

Andy Heily, President and CEO of The Krusteaz Company shared, "As a brand born here in Seattle, we're thrilled to partner with our hometown team and connect with fans who share our Pacific Northwest pride. Events like Pucks & Pancakes embody what Krusteaz is all about: bringing people together, creating joyful moments, and giving back to our community."

"We're excited to welcome Krusteaz as an official partner and to bring their iconic local flavor to Kraken Community Iceplex. This partnership enhances the fan experience and deepens our shared commitment to supporting youth and families across the region," adds Sophie Ryder, Director, Partnership Marketing for the Kraken organization.

As part of the new partnership, fans will see expanded Krusteaz visibility throughout the hockey season, including in-arena digital signage at Climate Pledge Arena and brand advertising during game broadcasts.

Additionally, Fisher® Fair Scones and Old Log Cabin Whiskey, both brands under the leadership of Andy Heily, will now be available at Climate Pledge Arena in designated locations.

Fans can find event details, parking information, and logistics on the Kraken Community Iceplex website.

About The Krusteaz Company

Founded in Seattle in 1932, Continental Mills, d.b.a. The Krusteaz Company has spent more than three generations crafting WOW-worthy baking, breakfast, and snack products designed to inspire joyful connection through making, baking, and sharing. Today, Krusteaz remains a proud Pacific Northwest company dedicated to creativity, quality, and community impact.

