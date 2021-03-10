Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group Announce Partnership with Molson Coors

SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group (OVG) today announce Coors Light as the official domestic beer partner and Hop Valley Brewing Company as the official craft beer partner of the team and Climate Pledge Arena. The fan engagement focused partnership will provide both frost brewed Coors Light and local Hop Valley beverages to guests throughout the arena.

The partnership includes two Coors Light branded bars inside Climate Pledge Arena, in-game and community fan activations and Coors Light's state-of-the-art Silver Seats including cupholders with Coldr™ technology ensuring that the last sip of beer will be colder than the first. The bars will be a premier destination for fans to engage with the brand and purchase Coors and Hop Valley Brewing Company products. While the partnership brings national momentum for Molson Coors, the local Pacific Northwest ties run deep.

The branded bars will feature Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena inspired art murals created by Seattle based artist, Jeff Jacobson also known as Weirdo. A previous collaborator with Coors, Weirdo will create art in his unique style that captures both the spirit of the Pacific Northwest and the Coors brand, bringing the partnership to life visually. Additionally, Hop Valley Brewing, a growing craft brewery based in Eugene, Oregon, will be sourcing hops from a local farm in Yakima, Washington.

Molson Coors is a leader in innovation and sustainability efforts in the beverage industry, championing one of the first consumer lead recycling campaigns in 1970. As a staple in the arena, continued commitment in the space aligns with the sustainability goals of Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, which will be the first net Zero Carbon arena in the world set to open in Fall 2021.

"We're no stranger to the adventures and thrills of the great outdoors and the mountains and we're very excited to share that with our partner Molson Coors," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "The Coors Light bars in Climate Pledge Arena will be the embodiment of the Pacific Northwest and the team and we are looking forward to seeing them come to life as a place for fans to gather and cheer on the Kraken."

"Climate Pledge Arena is the ideal place to expand Coors Light's already-impactful presence in Seattle," said Chris Steele, director of marketing at Molson Coors. "We're looking forward to giving fans the chance to enjoy NHL games and live concerts from multiple vantage points in the arena. However, the most unique part of this opportunity lies in Climate Pledge Arena's strident commitment to sustainability, with goals that compliment Coors Light's own plans for the future. We're proud to partner with the Kraken and Oak View Group as they open the world's first net Zero Carbon arena."

The Seattle Kraken are set to play their inaugural season at Climate Pledge Arena in 2021-2022.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange. The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has 8 divisions across 4 global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of the New Arena at Seattle Center as well as leading arena development projects in Belmont, NY, Austin, TX and Milan, Italy. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects. For the latest information and news on the arena, visit http://newarenaatseattlecenter.com/

