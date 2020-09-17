Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group Announce Premera Blue Cross as Exclusive Health Insurance Partner of Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group (OVG) today proudly announced Premera Blue Cross (Premera), a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, as the exclusive health insurance partner of Climate Pledge Arena. The partnership will focus on supporting the Kraken's community partners, promoting behavioral health equity, community and youth hockey efforts and sponsoring gameday entertainment.

The Seattle Kraken, OVG and Premera will work closely to support the mission of YouthCare, a Seattle-based non-profit that works to end youth homelessness, and will use their partnership as a commitment to behavioral and mental health support. This commitment will include an annual Behavioral Health Night during a Kraken home game as well as a Health Equity Discussion Series hosted by the two organizations.

Additionally, a number of intermissions at Kraken games will feature youth hockey-focused presentations from Premera, along with displays at Climate Pledge Arena and Northgate Ice Centre, which will serve as the Kraken's practice facility and a hub for youth and community hockey.

Premera is a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association that serves over 2 million people, from individuals and families to Fortune 100 companies. With just under 3,500 employees, they have offices in Anchorage, Alaska, Seattle and Spokane, Wash.

"Our organization is focused on the needs of our fans and local community partners. Given Premera's work in underserved communities partnering was a natural fit," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "Through this partnership, we have an incredible opportunity to make a real impact on mental health equity in our community both on and off the ice."

"We are proud to partner with the Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group to support YouthCare. Premera has long recognized that homelessness is at its core a health care issue that predominately impacts communities of color," said Jeff Roe, President and CEO of Premera Blue Cross. "Nothing is more important to a person's health than having a place to call home. By addressing the behavioral health issues that can cause and effect chronic homelessness, YouthCare quite simply saves lives."

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

Media Contact

Chris Guizlo / Kyle Wall

The Fearey Group for the Seattle Kraken

[email protected], (206) 343-1543

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has 8 divisions across 4 global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of the New Arena at Seattle Center as well as leading arena development projects in Belmont, NY, Austin, TX and Milan, Italy. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects. For the latest information and news on the arena, visit http://newarenaatseattlecenter.com/

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to about 2 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. Premera Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Media contact

Dani Chung

Premera Blue Cross

[email protected], 425-361-3021

SOURCE Seattle Kraken