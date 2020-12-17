Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group Announce Truly Hard Seltzer as Official Partner

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group (OVG) proudly announce Truly Hard Seltzer, one of the leading hard seltzers, as an official partner of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. With a focus on creating unforgettable fan experiences, the partnership will support the Kraken's community-first approach to make hockey accessible to all.

Truly is currently the official hard seltzer of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the partnership with the Kraken is the company's first in the Pacific Northwest. The commitment will be supported by Truly's integration into Seattle through various retail and gameday activations.

In the first of many moments highlighting the diverse members of the Seattle community, the company has partnered with local Native artist, Toma Villa, to create a mural interpreting his vision of the Kraken brand. The mural is inspired by Villa's Native American roots and will be a visual celebration of the partnership. It will be unveiled at the Seattle Kraken team store at Chandler's Cove tomorrow morning.

"From the beginning, our organization has been focused on building genuine and diverse relationships within our community. This is why we're excited to partner with Truly, a company that buys in to our commitment to the Pacific Northwest," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "It's a natural partnership to help us continue to make hockey a game for everyone, and we're excited to introduce Truly to the West Coast while we introduce the Kraken to the NHL."

"Seattle sports fans are about to discover how powerful the NHL can be, and all of us at Truly are thrilled to be a part of it," said Don Lane, VP of the Truly Brand. "Kicking off our partnership with a mural by Toma Villa is a great way to show how Truly brings color and flavor to the communities we serve. We're looking forward to unveiling more and more ways that we're bringing our partnership with the Kraken to life for many seasons to come."

Truly Hard Seltzer, first released in 2016, is one of the leading hard seltzers. It is available in 12 different delicious flavors and four flavors of Truly Lemonade, and at 100 calories and 5% ABV, it's perfect to sip on from face-off to the final buzzer.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 12 delicious original flavors, plus four flavors of Truly Lemonade and now four flavors of Truly Iced Tea. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbeques and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has 8 divisions across 4 global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of the New Arena at Seattle Center as well as leading arena development projects in Belmont, NY, Austin, TX and Milan, Italy. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects. For the latest information and news on the arena, visit http://newarenaatseattlecenter.com/

