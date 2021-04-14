Seattle Kraken Announce Kraken Youth Hockey and Skating Academy Coaching Staff

SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken today announced the coaches who will spearhead youth programming at the Kraken Training Center, including Learn to Skate, NHL Learn to Play, recreational and competitive programs. Chad Goodwin comes on board as Director of Skating. Martin Hlinka joins as Director of Youth Hockey alongside David Min and Katelyn Parker as Player Development Coaches.

The programs will begin in Fall 2021 when the center opens to the public. Registration will open in early summer for adult and youth Learn to Skate, adult and youth Learn to Play, and 8U, 10U, 12U youth hockey.

Goodwin comes from the Vegas Golden Knights where he established their skating program, while Hlinka joins from the Canisius College's Men's Hockey Program in Buffalo, New York where he was an assistant coach. Min joins from just across the water where he was most recently coaching for Sno-King Amateur Hockey Association in Kirkland, Renton and Snoqualmie, while Parker, a native of Bellingham, is returning much closer to home after serving as an assistant coach for the Division I NCAA University of Connecticut Women's Hockey team.

"The diverse experience this group brings, as athletes and as coaches, gives them unique perspectives that will benefit their students," said Rob Lampman, Kraken Training Center General Manager. "They are all excellent additions to our team and will be integral to the development and success of our youth hockey and skating programs. I can't wait to see them on the ice developing talent and sharing the values of sport to create leaders of the future on and off the ice."

"With this announcement, USA Hockey and the Seattle Kraken have a tremendous opportunity to work together and continue to grow the great game of hockey in the Pacific Northwest for years to come," added Joe Bonnet, USA hockey ADM Regional Manager. This collaboration of hockey resources will benefit the entire Seattle community and will help produce the next generation of Seattle hockey players. This is a very exciting time for the Seattle Kraken and we at USAH look forward to supporting the Kraken in their pursuit of world class youth hockey programming."

The Kraken Training Center will be a community-oriented facility consisting of three NHL-sized ice rinks, Kraken Bar & Grill, and team store. In addition to skating and hockey lessons, fans will be able to participate in countless activities, from watching Kraken team practice to attending public skate sessions and more.

This week, a significant construction milestone is taking place as all three rinks receive their ice slabs. These concrete slabs will be laid over the cooling lines and provide a smooth foundation for the ice. On Rink 1 where the team will train, over 300 yards of concrete will be poured which will then cure for one month. The ice installation process will begin in July. To see pictures from the pour please check out our media page at https://www.nhl.com/kraken/multimedia/press-photos.

Bios and quotes:

Chad Goodwin, Figure Skating Director

Goodwin joins the Kraken after spending four years as Skating Director for the Vegas Golden Knights. There, he founded their Skating Program, coaching both competitive skating and power skating for the Jr. Golden Knights hockey program. Goodwin brings with him nearly ten years of experience developing and implementing figure skating, power skating, and Learn to Skate programs. He is a committee member with U.S. Figure Skating for the Aspire Program, an ISI Certified Program Director, PSA Registered Program Director, and holds a PSA Certified Rating in Freestyle.

A professional figure skater himself, Goodwin is a four-time Canadian National Competitor and three-time Sectional Champion. He spent seven years skating with Bietak Productions and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

"After developing the skating program for the Golden Knights, I'm confident that I'll be able to take what I learned and grow figure skating in Seattle," said Goodwin. "Skating is the basis of any great hockey player. It's an exciting time for the Seattle Kraken and I'm honored to be a part of it."

"We congratulate Chad on his new position with the Seattle Kraken," said Susi Wehrli McLaughlin, Senior Director of US Figure Skating. "We have every confidence that with his leadership and the mission of the Kraken, they will introduce the joy of skating to thousands of families in the Seattle area, making everyone feel welcome."

Martin Hlinka, Youth Hockey Director

Martin Hlinka brings with him more than a decade of coaching experience. He has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Division I NCAA Canisius College Men's Hockey program in Buffalo, New York. Prior to this he spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Salzburg Red Bulls Development Academy, guiding his junior teams to playoff appearances in both the U-19 Czech Extraliga and Alps Hockey League. Hlinka also served as a lead on-ice skills instructor with Synergy Hockey in Saint Louis, Missouri, the Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Camp in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and for both the Belarus and Poland U-18 National Teams.

Prior to coaching, Hlinka played for Augsburg College in Minneapolis, where he amassed 125 points in 85 games played (1995-99) and appeared in the 1998 NCAA Division III Frozen Four. Following his time at Augsburg, Hlinka embarked on a 15-year professional career that was spent mostly in the American Hockey League and the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) in Germany. He won league titles in 2001 and 2010. Hlinka holds a USA Hockey Level 5 coaching certification.

"Having the opportunity to build a youth hockey program from the ground up, not to mention for an NHL team, is a dream come true," said Hlinka. "As both a player and a coach, I know the impact hockey can have on a young person, both on and off the ice, and I'm excited to join the Seattle Kraken and grow youth hockey in the region."

David Kyu-Ho Min, Player Development Coach

David Kyu-Ho Min grew up playing hockey in Bellevue, Wash., and has spent the past four years with Sno-King Amateur Hockey Association as their Head Skills Coach and Assistant Hockey Director. He also has experience running Coaching Education Program clinics and serving as an on-ice skills instructor and evaluator for USA Hockey. Min holds a USA Hockey Level 4 Coaching Certification and Goaltending Bronze certification.

Prior to coaching, Min played youth hockey with Sno-King for eight years before earning a scholarship to play in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League for Banff Hockey Academy. He won a national championship with the North Iowa Bulls in 2016.

"Having grown up here, I know what a great hockey community Washington has and have been fortunate to both play and coach here," said Min. "Having an NHL team now in the city is something I hoped for as a child and I know the Kraken will have a great impact on growing the game."

Katelyn Parker, Player Development Coach

A native of Bellingham, Wash., Katelyn Parker is returning to her home state after spending the last three seasons coaching for the Division I NCAA University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies Women's Hockey program. Parker helped guide the Huskies to playoff appearances in all three years including the Hockey East finals and Semifinals the past two seasons. Prior to joining the Huskies, she coached two seasons as an assistant at Brown University.

Before becoming a collegiate coach, Parker was a member of the Colgate Raiders women's hockey team, where she served as the team's captain. As a forward, she played in 141 games over her career, the most in program history. Parker was a four-time recipient of the Sportsmanship Award, given to a person that represents the true meaning of "team". Growing up, she played for the Whatcom Warriors, Washington Wild, and Team Pacific.

"I have been following the work that the Kraken has already done and being able to be part of a new NHL organization and help grow the game at the grassroots level is truly exciting. As someone who is passionate about the role of women in professional sport and growing the girls' game, it is an honor to join the Kraken and support this growth," said Parker. "My family is also thrilled that I will be much closer to home!"

