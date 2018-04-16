Seattle Leads New Innovation in the Juvenile Industry

Diono® was presented the award on Thursday, March 22nd, at the JPMA Baby Show Industry Party in Washington D.C., where the brand highlighted the Traverze™ as its newest edition to their first collection of strollers.

Tim Maule, recently appointed the new CEO at Diono, said, "The whole team at Diono is excited by the opportunity to create products, where we marry lovingly engineered ideas, with real human perspectives and experiences. We've reignited the original excitement this brand has thrived on, and as a result we're launching some truly innovative products. This re-imagining of our brand is driven by a new generation of parents who choose Diono for our tireless approach to safety on the move, and enduring investment in comfort. It was this passion which inspired the Traverze, the original luggage-style super-compact stroller, designed for modern parents on the move. This simple stroller can be folded in one easy action to make it instantly compact and travel like a small piece of cabin luggage… it's inspired and it's all about the joy of the journey."

Nigel Plested, Diono's Chief Product & Brand Officer shared his thoughts on the process behind the creation of both the Traverze and the new collections, born from a newly invigorated and experienced design and development team, instrumental in this new step change.

"We're a company based in Seattle, so we are naturally motivated by that Northwestern, pioneer spirit, and the opportunity to empower parents to confidently navigate a changing landscape of travel opportunities has inspired us to create Traverze. A super compact stroller which effortlessly folds to become a compact pull along sets a new standard for the category. Families no longer see the reasons not to travel, but look for the experiences that allow them to go somewhere new, or further afield, wherever and whenever they want to. Traverze out performs for such a small stroller; with a full width seat, lie flat from birth and an expandable storage basket (not to mention the luggage handle and handy stow away bag). Traverze has a seamless faceted design, it looks handsome from any direction. We've also articulated a unique fashion collection to adorn the Traverze as well as our wider range, where dynamic textiles marry intricate and intelligent patterns. To be honest we've been bowled over by the response to our new look by so many moms and dads. So, it comes down to a simple question. Why should families change the way they travel, just because they've become parents? When there's a journey to be enjoyed and a new place to discover, why travel when you can Traverze?"

The Traverze™ is the original luggage-style, super-compact stroller created to make traveling easier for families on the move, fitting in most overhead cabins* and features an easy to use one-hand instant fold. Complete with water resistant Travel Carry Bag and tailored rain cover. The lightweight stroller also features a one-touch brake with smooth rolling, never flat wheels, city-resistant shock absorbers and all-wheel suspension ensuring that it turns on a dime through turnstiles and store doors, with swivel wheels and agile one-hand steering.

Traverze™ product features include:

A reclining backrest allowing a near flat position for ride comfort.

Integral 5-point harness with removable plush chest pads.

Added storage pocket – on the back of the hood and behind the leg rest.

Telescopic pull-along handle – just like your luggage.

Complete with water proof travel carry bag at purchase.

Less than 12.3lbs/5.6kg

Extra-large basket is accessible in any mode, with space for a cabin-sized luggage bag.

*The Traverze folds to the size of standard carry-on luggage but check with your airline for carry-on luggage policies.

USA

Find the Diono® Traverze™ stroller at diono.com from March 2018, available in nine colors including Teal, Pink, Blue, Black, Copper Cube, Black Cube, Charcoal Copper Hive, Yellow Sulphur Linear and Grey Linear. It is available to pre-order from the Diono website; and at BuyBuyBaby as well as other leading specialists retailing for $249.99 to $299.99.

About Diono:

At Diono we love that pioneering, Pacific North West spirit, and what it means to be a modern family on the move today... Whether that's a trip to the grocery store, a hop around the block, a road-trip state to state, or a journey around the world. With celebrated, award winning car seats and strollers, alongside accessories designed to be your everyday heroes, we have some big ideas for your little ones, (and some wonderful little ideas for the big people) when out and about. We're always working on a range of lovingly engineered products to keep you happy & smiling on the move and inspired, pioneering parents. With offices around the globe, from Seattle to Toronto, and Manchester to Shanghai, we help shape the journeys of families the world over. So, wherever you're going to, or coming back from, we're here to help you get there and back again. Whoever you take along for the ride... we're here for the joy of the journey, and to be ready for wherever life takes you… visit diono.com to begin your adventures.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seattle-leads-new-innovation-in-the-juvenile-industry-300629966.html

SOURCE Diono

Related Links

https://us.diono.com

