SEATTLE MARINERS AND EL1 SPORTS ANNOUNCE THREE NEW MARINERS TRAINING CENTERS

Eight Mariners Training Centers Now Open with Expansion to Port Orchard, WA; Spokane, WA; and Meridian, ID

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Mariners and EL1 Sports (EL1), a leading national youth sports training company, today announced the expansion of the Mariners Training Centers (MTC) with the launch of three new training facilities in Port Orchard, WA; Spokane, WA; and Meridian, ID. The Mariners Training Centers are part of a multi-year partnership between the organizations aimed at fostering equitable access and increasing youth participation in baseball and softball.

West Sound Baseball in Port Orchard, WA, The Warehouse in Spokane, WA, and Game Time Academy in Meridian, ID, are now owned and operated by EL1 and transitioned into Mariners Training Centers, bringing the total number of facilities across the Mariners' five-state region to eight since the partnership was first announced in February of 2023. Additional locations include Puyallup, Redmond, Seattle, Tacoma, and Woodinville, WA.

"Since entering our partnership with EL1, we've been able to collaborate on several impactful initiatives and are proud to extend into even more communities across Washington and Idaho," said Nova Newcomer, Seattle Mariners Director of Community Relations. "This expansion is a testament to the appetite for more baseball and softball in our region, the excitement these facilities have generated for local families, and the increased access we are committing to through this partnership."

The Mariners Training Centers support team training and offer new camps, clinics and one-on-one lesson programming to support increased accessibility for area athletes from beginners through the elite level. Since the establishment of the partnership, the organizations have hosted 50 event days at over 25 locations, supporting more than 5,000 athletes within and outside facility walls. Mariners Training Centers aim to double the number of athletes served in 2024, reaching over 10,000 across the Mariners' five-state market.

"As a Tacoma native, it has been an amazing experience working with the Mariners on an initiative that is truly making a difference for kids in our region," said Jameel Cante, EL1 Co-Founder and Chief Innovation and Impact Officer. "From our activations at Seattle's All-Star Week, to partnerships with community leagues and organizations, in and outside MTC facilities, we're thrilled about the impact we've been able to make so far and look forward to continuing to expand our mission to make baseball and softball more accessible and equitable throughout the region."

The new Mariners Training Centers in Spokane, WA, Meridian, ID, and Port Orchard, WA will be hosting grand opening events that will be open to the public on March 9th, 10th, and 23rd, respectively. The grand opening events will feature throwing stations, hitting stations, and bat and ball games. Every child will go home with a Mariners Training Center swag bag. They will also have the opportunity to sign up for a Mariners Kids Club membership and receive a complimentary Mariners Kids Club hat, available while supplies last. Additionally, the Mariners Training Centers will be making surprise visits to schools in Spokane on March 8th and Meridian on March 11th to host special games and drills for students. To learn how to get involved and for more on upcoming events and programming, visit marinerstrainingcenter.com .

About EL1 Sports

EL1 Sports is a national youth sports training company created by athletes, coaches, and educators who believe in the transformative power of sport. EL1 is committed to providing exceptional training and administrative solutions in the service of athletes, teams, organizations, tournaments, and events. With an extensive range of programming, from Quickball for beginners to our partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB), The Alliance Fastpitch, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and Pittsburgh Pirates, we aim to expand access to high-quality sports instruction and foster a lifelong love for baseball and softball. Operating across 22 facilities and hundreds of communities nationwide, EL1 is dedicated to making youth sports more efficient and equitable with world-class instruction and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit www.el1sports.com .

SOURCE EL1 Sports