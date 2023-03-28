SEATTLE MARINERS SELECT HOMETOWN PARTNER CHEQ TO LAUNCH PREMIUM MOBILE EXPERIENCES AT T-MOBILE PARK

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEQ today announced a new partnership with the Seattle Mariners to deliver premium mobile experiences at T-Mobile Park.

As part of the partnership, CHEQ will power mobile ordering and premium in-seat delivery services inside the Diamond Club and Press Club for the upcoming 2023 MLB season. The Mariners are rolling out a brand new Comforts Menu inside the club areas, which will feature items to enhance the fan experience such as blankets, phone chargers, sunscreen, gloves, and more. In the future, CHEQ and the Mariners will work together to provide a broad mobile order service where fans will be able to select a pickup option for general concessions at the ballpark.

"Providing a first-class fan experience is a top priority for our organization," said Malcolm Rogel, Seattle Mariners Vice President, Fan Experience. "CHEQ shares in our commitment to innovation, and we're excited to provide our fans with a seamless mobile platform to enhance their gameday experience at T-Mobile Park."

CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder, Jake Stone stated, "We are thrilled to team up with the Mariners and provide valuable enhancements to the ordering process. Growing up in Seattle, I have fond memories of spending many afternoons at the ballpark, and we're excited to enrich that experience for Mariners fans and integrate our technology into this wonderful community."

CHEQ recently announced a partnership with the Minnesota Twins earlier this month and has been a Miami Marlins partner since 2021.

The Seattle Mariners will host the 2023 MLB All Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park this season.

