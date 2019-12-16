Seattle Museum Month Offers Big Savings in February

"Seattle has a richly diverse and world-renowned collection of museums that draw people to our city year-round, but Seattle Museum Month offers unparalleled discounts for our visitors," Visit Seattle Senior Director of Cultural Tourism Tracey Wickersham said. "Engaging hands-on experiences with history-making computers, vintage pinball machines, and experiential music galleries where you can look, listen and re-create some of rock 'n' roll's greatest moments mean our museums entertain as well as educate. You'll find mind-blowing gardens made of glass and ancient artifacts that explore all facets of life on earth, and art from around the globe. A trip to Seattle for Museum Month will make memories that last a lifetime."

Seattle Museum Month celebrates with a host of museum openings that give travelers the opportunity to explore Seattle's cultural legacy.

The Seattle Art Museum hosts the grand re-opening of the Seattle Asian Art Museum February 8 and 9. After a two-year renovation and expansion, the museum reopens with a reimagined collection installation that breaks boundaries with a thematic, rather than geographic or chronological, exploration of art from the world's largest continent. Set in Seattle's picturesque Volunteer Park, the historic Art Deco-era museum underwent a $56 million renovation and expansion to more fully display one of the largest collections of Asian art in the nation. Visitors wishing to attend the historic re-opening weekend on February 8 and 9 can reserve free timed tickets online. Beginning Feb. 12, Museum Month passes will be accepted.

With 16 million objects in its collections and infinite stories to tell, the recently re-opened Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture – the oldest museum in Washington state – welcomes visitors to an entirely new experience. Locally known as The Burke, the museum is located at the north end of The University of Washington Seattle campus and re-opened in October 2019. The new building designed by Olson Kundig creates unprecedented opportunities for visitors to see university faculty, researchers and students uncovering dinosaur skeletons, analyzing insects and collaborating with Native communities every day.

Enjoy renowned favorites as well like Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), The Museum of Flight, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) and explore other regional museums, like LeMay – America's Car Museum in Tacoma, USS Turner Joy Museum Ship in Bremerton or the Bellevue Arts Museum in downtown Bellevue.

Seattle Museum Month discounts are only valid for guests staying at one of the participating hotels, up to four people, during hotel stay dates. Visitors must present an official Seattle Museum Month guest pass at participating museums to redeem the discounts.

Participating area museums for Seattle Museum Month:

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art* Bellevue Arts Museum Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center* Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture Center for Wooden Boats* Chihuly Garden and Glass Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Frye Art Museum* Henry Art Gallery Job Carr Cabin Museum* Kids Discovery Museum Kitsap County Historical Society & Museum* Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park* LeMay – America's Car Museum Living Computers: Museum + Labs The Museum of Flight Museum of Glass Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) Museum of Pop Culture National Nordic Museum Northwest African American Museum Northwest Railway Museum* Olympic Sculpture Park* Pacific Bonsai Museum* Pacific Science Center Puget Sound Navy Museum* Seattle Aquarium Seattle Art Museum Seattle Asian Art Museum (opening February 8 , SMM passes accepted starting Feb. 12) Seattle Children's Museum Seattle Pinball Museum Shoreline Historical Museum* Suquamish Tribal Museum Tacoma Art Museum U.S. Naval Undersea Museum* University of Washington Botanic Gardens* USS Turner Joy Museum Ship Wing Luke Museum Woodland Park Zoo W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory*

* = free admission

About Seattle Museum Month:

Seattle Museum Month is produced by Visit Seattle and funded by the Seattle Tourism Improvement Area (STIA), a dedicated marketing fund assessed from guests at 73 downtown Seattle hotels. The program was created to encourage travelers to visit Seattle in February and celebrate the remarkable collection of unique museums in the region.

