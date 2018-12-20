Seattle Museum Month Offers Big Savings with 50 Percent Off Admission to Museums

"We look forward to the visitors that come to Seattle each February to explore all that Seattle Museum Month has to offer," said Lindsay Sandomirsky, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Sheraton Grand Seattle. "The month offers an incredible opportunity to explore the city in new ways while saving substantially on admissions at so many outstanding and world renowned venues. With original works of art throughout our hotel, we are committed to celebrating artists of the Pacific Northwest and Museum Month is something we encourage all of our visitors to take advantage of. Seattle Museum Month truly is a compelling benefit when traveling to the city during this time."

This year's participating museums include the recently opened Nordic Museum in Ballard, the nation's largest collection of history and heritage celebrating the Nordic countries. You can also explore technology past and present at Living Computers: Museum + Labs, pull down the levers of your favorite pinball game at the Seattle Pinball Museum or fly sky high at The Museum of Flight where you'll see aviation history advance before your very eyes.

Enjoy renowned favorites as well like the Seattle Art Museum, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), Museum of Flight, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Seattle Aquarium, Woodland Park Zoo, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience and Chihuly Garden and Glass.

"Seattle is the perfect getaway in February – especially for the culture lover in your life," said Michelle Bufano, Executive Director of Chihuly Garden and Glass. "Seattle has an impressive amount of museums that explore a diverse spectrum of interests. We're looking forward to welcoming visitors from all over who are looking to engage with and learn more about technology, industry, history and the arts."

Several regional museums are also among those participating in the program this year and with Lyft as a partner offering 20 percent off three rides to and from participating Seattle Museum Month locations it's easier than ever to access the city's incredible museums. Radiating from Seattle to the south, enjoy the eye-popping collection at LeMay: America's Car Museum in Tacoma or head north to Everett and explore the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum. In Bremerton, get a taste of life on the high seas by visiting the USS Turner Joy Museum Ship and don't forget to head east to visit Bellevue Arts Museum, an epicenter of art, craft and design.

These discounts are only valid for guests staying at one of the participating hotels, up to four people, during hotel stay dates. Visitors must present an official Seattle Museum Month guest pass at participating museums to redeem the discounts.

Participating area museums for Seattle Museum Month:

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art* Bellevue Arts Museum Center for Wooden Boats* Chihuly Garden and Glass Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center* Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Frye Art Museum* Henry Art Gallery Job Carr Cabin Museum* Kids Discovery Museum Kitsap History Museum* Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park* LeMay - America's Car Museum Living Computers: Museum + Labs Museum of Glass Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) Museum of Pop Culture Nordic Museum Northwest African American Museum Northwest Railway Museum* Olympic Sculpture Park* Pacific Bonsai Museum* Pacific Science Center Puget Sound Navy Museum* Seattle Aquarium Seattle Art Museum Seattle Children's Museum Seattle Pinball Museum Shoreline Historical Museum* Suquamish Tribal Museum The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center* The Museum of Flight The Valentinetti Puppet Museum* US Naval Undersea Museum* USS Turner Joy Museum Ship UW Botanic Gardens Arboretum* W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory* Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience Woodland Park Zoo* = Free Admission

Visit Seattle has served as the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Seattle and King County for more than 50 years. A 501(c)(6) organization, Visit Seattle enhances the economic prosperity of the region through global destination branding along with competitive programs and campaigns in leisure travel marketing, convention sales and overseas tourism development. Nearly 40 million annual visitors spend $7.4 billion in the city and county each year. The economic power of travel and tourism generates more than 76,000 Seattle area jobs and contributes $762 million in annual state and local tax revenue. Go to visitseattle.org.

Seattle Museum Month is produced by Visit Seattle and funded by the Seattle Tourism Improvement Area (STIA), a dedicated marketing fund assessed from guests at the 61 downtown Seattle hotels. The program was created to encourage travelers to visit Seattle in February and celebrate the incredible arts and culture scene present in the region.

