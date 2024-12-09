SEATTLE ORCAS AND BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BELLEVUE PARTNER TO LAUNCH HOLIDAY CRICKET AND SPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE

Seattle Orcas and Boy & Girls Clubs of Bellevue Team Up to Collect Cricket Gear for Local Youth, Inviting Community Members to Join in Fostering Grassroots Access to the Sport

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Orcas announced today a Holiday Cricket and Sports Equipment Drive in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue, set to run from Monday, December 9 to Monday, January 6. This equipment drive aims to collect cricket and sports equipment for the community, promoting greater access to the sport of cricket and encouraging the sport's growth at a grassroots level.

Participants in the drive are encouraged to donate new or gently-used cricket and sports equipment, which will then be distributed to youth cricket players and athletes in the Seattle area. The donation drop-off points, located at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue's Downtown Clubhouse (209 100th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004) and Hidden Valley Fieldhouse (1903 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004) locations, will be open during the Club's regular hours of 9am to 6pm PT.

"This holiday season, we're excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue to bring the joy of cricket to young people and anybody who may not otherwise have access to equipment," said Hemant Dua, CEO of the Seattle Orcas. "We believe in the power of cricket to inspire and connect communities, and this drive is a wonderful way to engage fans, give back, and empower the next generation of cricketers in our community."

The Holiday Cricket and Sports Equipment Drive is an integral part of the Seattle Orcas' mission to give back to the Seattle community and make cricket more available to all.

The Seattle Orcas will be back on the field in 2025, as Major League Cricket starts its third season. Full season details, including roster, schedule release and timing will be announced in early 2025. The Orcas will also begin programming a full calendar of memorable and engaging local events in the Seattle area, driving growth of the game and awareness of the sport loved by so many millions of fans at home here in the United States and around the world.

How to Participate:

When : Dec. 9 - Jan. 6, 2024

: Where : Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue's Downtown Clubhouse (209 100th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue's Hidden Valley Fieldhouse (1903 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004)

: Boys & Girls Clubs of Downtown Clubhouse (209 100th Ave NE, 98004) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Hidden Valley Fieldhouse (1903 112th Ave NE, 98004) What to Donate: Lightly-used cricket and sports equipment, including bats, pads, gloves, and other cricket gear, as well as general sports and athletic equipment and apparel.

About The Seattle Orcas

The Seattle Orcas are owned by an investor group of Microsoft executives, technology entrepreneurs and venture capitalists - Soma Somasegar, Sanjay Parthasarathy, Satya Nadella, Samir Bodas and Ashok Krishnamurthi - in partnership with the GMR Group, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals. Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, a hotbed for the sport, the Seattle Orcas aim to spread the love of cricket throughout the United States with its inclusive values and its commitment to success and fun. The team is built on the support of sports fans and families in the region, the local community, and players from around the world.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue (BGCB) has been serving the community for over 70 years, providing safe, positive environments for young people to grow and succeed. With programs focused on education, character development, and healthy lifestyles, BGCB is dedicated to helping all youth reach their full potential.

SOURCE The Seattle Orcas